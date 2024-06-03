Next Article

South Africa won the match by six wickets in New York

T20 World Cup: SA beat SL in another low-scoring encounter

By Parth Dhall 11:08 pm Jun 03, 202411:08 pm

What's the story South Africa defeated Sri Lanka in Match 4 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York. The Lankans recorded their lowest-ever total (77) in the tournament before SA chased it down in the 16.2 overs. The Proteas also faced the heat on the tricky wicket, but Heinrich Klaasen got them home. Earlier, Anrich Nortje recorded a historic four-wicket haul.

SL

SL succumb to pace as bowlers run riot

Ottneil Baartman dismissed Pathum Nissanka early on after SL elected to bat. Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis tried to rebuild their innings (31/1), but SL lost five more wickets before 50. An untimely collapse haunted SL, who never recovered from it. Angelo Mathews added a crucial run-a-ball 16, but SL perished for 77. Besides Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj scalped two wickets each.

SA

SA get home despite faltering

It wasn't walk in the park for the Proteas, who lost Reeza Hendricks (10/1) and Aiden Markram (23/2) in the Powerplay. Although the Lankan bowlers managed to restrict the run-rate, sporadic boundaries helped SA's cause. Skipper Dasun Shanaka even bowled a maiden over, but de Kock and Stubbs evaded further threat. The Proteas were home by the 17th over, with Klaasen adding successive boundaries.

SL

SL's lowest-ever T20 World Cup total

As mentioned, Sri Lanka recorded their lowest-ever total in the T20 World Cup. Only once have they been dismissed for a sub-100 total. Their previous-lowest T20 World Cup total came in 2010, against Australia. The Lankans perished for 87 in that match. Notably, West Indies have the lowest-ever total by a Test-playing nation in the tournament (55 vs England, 2021).

Records

Other unwanted records for SL

SL's 77 is also their lowest total in T20Is. Their previous-lowest total was 82 against India in 2016. Notably, SL also recorded the fifth-lowest total by a full-member team in the T20 World Cup. SL were 40/5 after 10 overs against SA, their lowest score after the first 10 overs in T20Is. Besides, SL also recorded their joint-lowest Powerplay total in T20 WCs (24/1).

Nortje

Nortje shines with four-fer

South African seamers were on fire after the Lankans elected to bat. Although SL didn't lose successive wickets, they couldn't score at will. Nortje, who came in as a third-change bowler, took his first wicket in the form of Kamindu. He dismissed then Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka in successive overs before removing Angelo Mathews. Nortje conceded seven runs in four overs.

Figures

Best bowling figures for SA in T20 WCs

Nortje's 4/7 are now the best bowling figures for South Africa in the T20 World Cup. He broke his own record of taking 4/10 against Bangladesh in the 2022 edition in Sydney. Wayne Parnell (4/13 vs WI, The Oval, 2009) and Jacques Kallis (4/15 vs Zimbabwe, Hambantota, 2012) follow Nortje on this list.

Wickets

Joint second-most wickets for SA in T20 WC

Nortje now has 24 wickets from 11 games at an incredible average of 8.54 in the T20 World Cup. His bowling strike-rate and economy rate read 10.20 and 5.02. He equaled Morne Morkel (24) to become SA's joint second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The duo is only behind the great Dale Steyn, who owns 30 T20 World Cup scalps.

Information

A unique record for Nortje

As per Cricbuzz, Nortje now has the most wickets by a bowler after their first 11 T20 World Cup games. He owns a wicket in each of his 11 games so far. Nortje's tally includes three four-wicket hauls.

Numbers

A look at other notable numbers

The match recorded an aggregate Powerplay score of 51 runs, the joint second-lowest in a T20 WC match. SA registered their lowest such score in this regard (27/2). Nortje's economy rate in the match read 1.75, the most economical four-over spell in a T20 World Cup game. As per Cricbuzz, 77 is the the lowest SA have bowled out an opponent in T20Is.