South African cricketer De Kock leads the pack with 16 half-centuries in T20Is, becoming the first to surpass 2,500 runs.

He's closely followed by Reeza Hendricks with 15 half-centuries and JP Duminy with 11.

Former players Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers round out the top five, each with 10 half-centuries.

South African batters with most number of half-centuries in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 10:19 pm Jun 21, 2024

What's the story Quinton de Kock has become South Africa's highest half-centurion in T20Is. The southpaw was at his absolute best against England in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. De Kock managed a swift 65, slamming his second successive fifty in the tournament. Here are SA's highest half-centurions (T20Is).

#1

Quinton de Kock* - 16 half-centuries

De Kock's 65 was laced with four fours and four sixes (SR: 171.05). He became the first SA batter to surpass 2,500 runs (2,528) from 89 matches at 32. In addition to 16 half-centuries, he owns a ton. De Kock also surpassed 100 T20I sixes (102), becoming the second SA batter to do so. He also became SA's second-highest scorer in ICC T20 WCs.

#2

Reeza Hendricks* - 15 half-centuries

De Kock broke a tie with his opening partner Reeza Hendricks, who owns 15 half-centuries for the Proteas. In 65 matches, Hendricks owns 1,900-plus runs (1,909) at an average of 30.30. His strike rate reads 129-plus. Hendricks owns 214 fours and 44 sixes. Like de Kock, Hendricks remains an active player in terms of most fifties for SA.

#3

JP Duminy - 11 half-centuries

Former South African dasher JP Duminy is South Africa's third-highest scorer in T20Is. Duminy played from 2007 to 2019, accumulating a total of 1,934 runs at 38.68. His strike rate is 126.24. The southpaw smashed 11 fifties for South Africa. He finished with 138 fours and 71 sixes (third-highest for SA).

#4

Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers - 10 half-centuries

Former South African stalwarts Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers finished with 10 fifties each. Notably, du Plessis also hit a ton. The former skipper managed 1,466 runs from 47 matches at 36.65. His strike rate reads 134.24. Faf slammed 135 fours and 47 sixes. Meanwhile, ABD managed 1,672 runs at 26.12. He slammed 60 sixes and 140 fours.