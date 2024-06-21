In brief Simplifying... In brief Anrich Nortje has become the highest wicket-taker for South Africa in T20 World Cup history, surpassing Dale Steyn's record.

Nortje is the 14th bowler to claim 30-plus wickets at the T20 World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ProteasMenCSA)

T20 WC: Anrich Nortje becomes highest wicket-taker for South Africa

By Rajdeep Saha 11:25 pm Jun 21, 2024

What's the story South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje has become the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas in ICC T20 World Cup history. The right-arm pacer has gone past former star bowler Dale Steyn. Nortje attained the record by claiming his maiden wicket against England in Match 45, Super 8 Group 2 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Here are further details.

Nortje goes past Steyn

Playing his 16th T20 World Cup match, Nortje has raced to 31 wickets. His average is around 9 and the economy rate reads 5-plus. Nortje owns three four-wicket hauls in T20 World Cup history. Meanwhile, Steyn picked up 30 wickets for SA from 23 T20 World Cup games at 19.30. His economy rate was 6.96. Steyn managed one four-fer in the global tourney.

14th bowler to claim 30-plus T20 WC wickets

Versus the USA in SA's previous match, Nortje became the 14th bowler to claim 30-plus wickets at the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, in addition to surpassing Steyn in this match, Nortje also went past former England bowler Stuart Broad, who picked 30 wickets at 22.36.

Nortje's bowling numbers in T20 cricket, including T20Is

Playing his 39th T20I, Nortje owns 49 wickets at an average of 18-plus. His economy rate is just above 7. Nortje is closing in to become the 8th SA bowler to take 50-plus wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, Nortje has raced to 162 T20 wickets from 124 matches. His average is 21-plus and his economy rate reads 7.50-plus.

10-plus wickets in the ongoing T20 WC 2024

Playing his 5th match in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup, Nortje has hit double digits in terms of wickets. He owns 11 wickets at an average of around 7. His economy rate is below 5.