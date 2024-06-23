In brief Simplifying... In brief In the upcoming T20 World Cup Super 8 match between India and Australia, key battles include Rohit Sharma against Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Virat Kohli against Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell against Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah against Travis Head and David Warner.

Pat Cummins has dismissed Rohit Sharma four times in T20 cricket (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup Super 8, India vs Australia: Key battles

By Parth Dhall 03:20 pm Jun 23, 202403:20 pm

What's the story Heavyweights India and Australia will square off in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter in Gros Islet. India strong contenders for the semis berth with wins over Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Australia's campaign suffered a blow after Afghanistan stunned them. Besides, the upcoming encounter, a must-win for Australia, offers quite a few intriguing player battles. Here are the same.

#1

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

Australia are expected to recall Mitchell Starc for the impending game. In the Afghanistan match, Starc was replaced by Ashton Agar. Skipper Mitchell Marsh cited it as a condition-based change. Starc poses a threat to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been vulnerable against left-arm pacers. Notably, Rohit has been dismissed eight times by these bowlers in the Powerplay in T20s this year.

Information

Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins

While Starc has dismissed Rohit once, the Indian captain has fallen to Pat Cummins four times in nine T20 innings. Notably, Rohit strikes at 139+ against both Starc and Cummins in the format.

#3

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has troubled veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli sporadically in white-ball cricket. One of the finest batters, Kohli has fallen to Zampa thrice in T20 cricket. However, the Indian batter has a healthy strike-rate of 136.66 against Zampa. Kohli has racked up 123 runs off 90 balls in this battle. Interestingly, Zampa has dismissed Kohli eight times in international cricket.

#4

Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja

The battle between Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja always takes center stage in India-Australia matches. Over the years, left-arm spinner Jadeja has made Maxwell his bunny in T20 cricket. The Indian spinner has dismissed Maxwell as many as seven times in this format alone. Although Maxwell strikes at 143.07, Jadeja finds a way to outfox the Australian dasher.

#5

Jasprit Bumrah vs Warner-Head

Jasprit Bumrah was all over Travis Head in the 2023 World Cup final. The pacer beat Head quite a few times, but he survived. Head is set to face a deadlier Bumrah, who has been making waves in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Head's opening partner David Warner, who has fallen to Bumrah twice in T20s, would also face the daunting opening spell.