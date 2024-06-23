In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup sees West Indies and South Africa vying for semi-final spots.

The teams are evenly matched with 11 T20I wins each, but the stakes are high as the outcome depends on other matches and net run rates.

Key players to watch include Nicholas Pooran and Quinton de Kock, leading run-getters for their respective teams.

WI have lost just one game in this tourney (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: WI, SA meet with semi-final berths at stakes

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:01 pm Jun 23, 202403:01 pm

What's the story West Indies and South Africa will meet in their respective final Super 8 game in the ICC T20 World Cup. It's a crucial game as both these sides are eyeing semi-final berths. While SA have clinched both their Super 8 games so far, the Men in Maroon have a win and a defeat apiece. Here is the match preview.

Details

Pitch report and other details

Antigua's Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host this Super 8 Group 2 clash on June 24. The preceding game here saw India post 196/5 against Bangladesh while batting first. Meanwhile, teams batting first have won four of the seven games here in the ongoing tourney. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (6:00am IST).

H2H

Here's the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record can't separate these two teams as they have won 11 T20Is apiece against each other. However, WI have lost three of their four T20 WC matches against the Proteas side. At home, the Men in Maroon have five wins and as many defeats against SA.

Scenario

A must-win game for both teams

WI, SA, and England are in a three-way hunt for two semi-final berths. If England defeat USA on June 22, WI must beat SA besides remaining ahead of England in terms of NRR. However, if USA upset England, SA will be through even before the start of the game. WI will then have to beat SA by any margin to qualify.

Information

Can SA get knocked out?

If England beat USA and WI beat SA, the Proteas must at least make sure they are ahead of either England or WI in terms of NRR to seal a semi-final berth. As of now, SA, WI, and England's NRR read +0.625,+1.814, and +0.412, respectively.

WI vs SA

Can WI break SA's unbeaten run?

SA are on a six-match winning streak as several players across different departments have delivered well. Meanwhile, Rovman Powell's team has also been a formidable force in the ongoing event. While SA are unbeaten in the ongoing event, WI's only defeat came against England in the Super 8. Hence, an exciting game is on the cards.

XIs

Here are Probable XIs

South Africa (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman. West Indies (Probable XI): Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy.

Stats

Here are the key performers

With 227 runs at a strike rate of 148.37, Nicholas Pooran is the second-leading run-getter of the ongoing event. Akeal Hosein and Alzarri Joseph have claimed nine wickets and 11 wickets, respectively, in the 2024 T20 WC. Quinton de Kock is SA's leading run-getter in this event (187 runs at a strike rate of 147.24). Anrich Nortje owns 11 wickets this year (ER: 7.41).