Virat Kohli hit three sixes against the Tigers (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Most sixes by India in a match

By Rajdeep Saha 10:25 pm Jun 22, 2024

What's the story The Indian cricket team unlocked a new milestone in their ICC T20 World Cup history. India got to 196/5 against Bangladesh in a crucial Super 8, Group 1 match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Notably, India smashed a total of 13 sixes. Their most in a T20 WC game. Here are T20 WC matches to witness most sixes by India.

#1

13 sixes vs Bangladesh in 2024

The top six batters of India hit crucial maximums against Bangladesh in Antigua. Rohit Sharma hit an 11-ball 23. He registered one six. Virat Kohli looked solid for his 37 (6s: 3). Rishabh Pant (36) slammed two maximums. Shivam Dube hit three sixes in his 24-ball 34. Lastly, Hardik Pandya hit three maximums in his 27-ball 50*. India registered their 3rd-highest T20 WC score.

#2

11 sixes vs England in 2007

The inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 saw India smash 11 sixes against England. Batting first, India gathered 218 on the board, losing four wickets. Yuvraj Singh, who hit six sixes off Stuart Broad in an over, slammed seven maximums, scoring 58* from 16 balls. Virender Sehwag (68) also smacked three sixes alongside Gautam Gambhir (1). In response, England finished at 200/6.

#3

10 sixes vs Afghanistan in 2021

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup saw India hammer 10 sixes against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. India scored an emphatic 210/2 in 20 overs. KL Rahul smashed two sixes in his 69-run knock. Rohit hit three sixes in a 74-run effort. Pant and Pandya contributed with three and two sixes each. In response, the Afghans were restricted to 144/7. Mohammed Shami excelled.

#4

10 sixes vs Australia in 2007

The 2007 edition saw Team India smash 10 maximums against Australia in Durban. The semi-final clash saw India manage 188/5 in 20 overs. Robin Uthappa scored 34 (6s: 3). Yuvraj clocked 70 from 30 balls, smoking five sixes. MS Dhoni and Rohit hit one six each. Australia scored 173/7 and lost the match by 15 runs.