In brief Simplifying... In brief Moeen Ali has become the 7th English cricketer to take 50-plus wickets in T20I cricket, joining the ranks of Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Stuart Broad, Graeme Swann, David Willey, and Mark Wood.

Rashid leads the pack with 116 wickets, making him England's top wicket-taker in T20Is, while Swann boasts the best economy rate.

Moeen, who recently reached his milestone in a match against West Indies, has an average of 27.18 and an economy rate of 8.34. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Moeen Ali became the 3rd England spinner to claim 50-plus T20I wickets (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

England spinners with 50-plus wickets in T20I cricket

By Rajdeep Saha 05:58 pm Jun 20, 202405:58 pm

What's the story Moeen Ali entered an illustrious list, becoming the seventh England bowler to take 50-plus wickets in T20Is. The right-arm spinner raced to the milestone in Super 8, Group 2 clash of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 versus West Indies at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Spin all-rounder Moeen needed one wicket to reach 50 scalps. Here are England spinners with 50-plus wickets in T20Is.

Information

England bowlers with 50-plus wickets

As mentioned, Moeen became the 7th Englishman with 50-plus T20I wickets. He joined the likes of Adil Rashid (116), Chris Jordan (101), Stuart Broad (65), Graeme Swann (51), David Willey (51) and Mark Wood (50). He is the third England spinner to do so.

#1

Adil Rashid - 116 wickets

Star spinner Rashid is the highest wicket-taker for England in T20Is. The leg-spinner owns a total of 116 wickets from 111 matches at an average of 24.81. His economy rate is 7.41. Rashid is also England's most successful spinner at the ICC T20 World Cup. He owns 27 wickets at 25.03. Overall, Rashid has played 300 T20 matches, owning 337 scalps at 22.88.

#2

Graeme Swann - 51 wickets

Former England ace Swann finished his T20I career with 51 scalps. Swann played 39 matches and averaged a solid 16.84. His economy rate of 6.36 is the best among England bowlers with at least 30-plus T20I wickets. Swann is one of the four England bowlers with 20-plus T20 World Cup wickets (22). He is the only other spinner besides Rashid with this tally.

#3

Moeen Ali - 50 wickets

Moeen appeared in his 89th match for England versus West Indies. The right-arm spinner owns 50 wickets at an average of 27.18. His economy rate is 8.34. 14 of his wickets have come at the T20 World Cup. He averages 21.85. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 334 T20 matches, Moeen owns 219 wickets at an average of 25-plus. His economy rate is slightly below 8.