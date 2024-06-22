In brief Simplifying... In brief Hardik Pandya shone in the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls, including four fours and three sixes.

This marks his 4th T20I fifty and 18th in T20s overall, bringing his total T20I runs to 1,437 and T20 World Cup runs to 302.

Pandya's impressive performance helped India gain momentum, demonstrating his prowess as an all-rounder.

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 50 versus Bangladesh (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya slams unbeaten 50 versus Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 09:56 pm Jun 22, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 50 versus Bangladesh in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 1 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Pandya arrived in the middle when India were 108/4. Pandya looked solid and added 53 runs alongside Shivam Dube. Thereafter, an unbeaten 35-run stand helped India get to 196/5.

Pandya hands India the desired momentum

On a good batting track, Pandya looked in sync. He started by picking singles before launching Mahedi Hasan for a six and four in the 15th over. Dube took his time initially, but finished with a 24-ball 34. It was Pandya's knock that gave India the desired impetus. He smashed crucial boundaries in the final three overs (6s: 2, 4s: 3).

4th T20I fifty for Pandya

Pandya's 27-ball 50* was laced with four fours and three sixes (SR: 185.19). The all-rounder has raced to 1,437 T20I runs at 26.12. His strike rate is 139.92. Pandya slammed his fourth fifty. He has smoked 104 fours and 74 sixes. Across four innings against Bangladesh, he owns 101 runs at 33.66. Pandya surpassed 300 T20 World Cup runs (302) at 27.45 (50s: 2).

18th fifty in T20s for Pandya

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pandya now owns 4,730 runs in T20 cricket. He registered his 18th fifty in the 20-over format. Pandya owns an average of 28-plus. His strike rate reads 138-plus.