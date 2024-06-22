In brief Simplifying... In brief Shakib Al Hasan, the star all-rounder from Bangladesh, has made a mark in T20 World Cup history by taking 50 wickets, the most by any bowler in the tournament.

Not just with the ball, Shakib has also scored over 750 runs, making him one of the few all-rounders with 25 wickets and 500 runs in the event.

On the verge of becoming the first Bangladeshi to score 2,500 T20I runs, Shakib is also one wicket away from joining New Zealand's Tim Southee in the 150 T20I wickets club. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shakib is closing in on 150 T20I wickets (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Shakib Al Hasan scripts history, completes 50 wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:40 pm Jun 22, 202408:40 pm

What's the story Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scripted history as he has become the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The left-arm spinner accomplished the milestone with his maiden wicket against India in Match 47 of the 2024 edition (Super 8, Group 1). He dismissed Rohit Sharma to reach the landmark. Here are his stats.

Feat

50 T20 WC wickets for Shakib

Shakib has appeared in all eight previous editions of the competition. Having played 42 games, he has now raced to 50 wickets at a sensational economy rate of around 6.8. His tally of three four-wicket hauls at the event is the joint-most for any bowler. No other bowler even owns 40 T20 WC wickets as Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi trails Shakib with 39 scalps.

Stats

His run with the bat

With the bat, Shakib has scored 842 runs in the tournament at an average and strike rate of 24.05 and 119.94 respectively. The tally includes 4 fifties. Tamim Iqbal (514) is the only other Bangladesh batter with 500-plus T20 WC runs. West Indies's Dwayne Bravo and Afridi are the only other all-rounders with the double of 25 wickets and 500 runs at the event.

Record

150 wickets loading for Shakib in T20Is

Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The prolific spinner has now raced to 149 wickets from 128 games. His economy rate is around 6.7. Shakib is in line to become only the second bowler after New Zealand's Tim Southee (164) to claim 150-plus T20I scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shakib now boasts 45 T20I wickets at neutral venues (ER: 6.9-plus).

Tally

Over 2,500 T20I runs for Shakib

Shakib is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is. The southpaw has amassed 2,540 runs at an average of 23.51 (50s: 13). His strike rate reads 121.12. Overall in T20 cricket, Shakib has amassed 7,367 runs at 21.41. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 491 wickets. He averages 21-plus and his economy rate is 6.7-plus.