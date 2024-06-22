T20 WC: Shakib Al Hasan scripts history, completes 50 wickets
Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has scripted history as he has become the first bowler to claim 50 wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The left-arm spinner accomplished the milestone with his maiden wicket against India in Match 47 of the 2024 edition (Super 8, Group 1). He dismissed Rohit Sharma to reach the landmark. Here are his stats.
50 T20 WC wickets for Shakib
Shakib has appeared in all eight previous editions of the competition. Having played 42 games, he has now raced to 50 wickets at a sensational economy rate of around 6.8. His tally of three four-wicket hauls at the event is the joint-most for any bowler. No other bowler even owns 40 T20 WC wickets as Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi trails Shakib with 39 scalps.
His run with the bat
With the bat, Shakib has scored 842 runs in the tournament at an average and strike rate of 24.05 and 119.94 respectively. The tally includes 4 fifties. Tamim Iqbal (514) is the only other Bangladesh batter with 500-plus T20 WC runs. West Indies's Dwayne Bravo and Afridi are the only other all-rounders with the double of 25 wickets and 500 runs at the event.
150 wickets loading for Shakib in T20Is
Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The prolific spinner has now raced to 149 wickets from 128 games. His economy rate is around 6.7. Shakib is in line to become only the second bowler after New Zealand's Tim Southee (164) to claim 150-plus T20I scalps. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shakib now boasts 45 T20I wickets at neutral venues (ER: 6.9-plus).
Over 2,500 T20I runs for Shakib
Shakib is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in T20Is. The southpaw has amassed 2,540 runs at an average of 23.51 (50s: 13). His strike rate reads 121.12. Overall in T20 cricket, Shakib has amassed 7,367 runs at 21.41. With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 491 wickets. He averages 21-plus and his economy rate is 6.7-plus.