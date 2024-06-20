T20 WC: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi record three-fers against India
India racked up 181/8 against Afghanistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. While Suryakumar Yadav slammed an impactful half-century, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi recorded three-wicket hauls for Afghanistan. Interestingly, no bowler had taken a three-fer for Afghanistan against India in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.
Rashid, Fazalhaq take six of India's eight wickets
Farooqi gave Afghanistan their first breakthrough in the form of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who struggles against left-arm seamers. While Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli took India past 50, Afghanistan captain Rashid sent back the duo in back-to-back overs. He came in as a second-change bowler. Rashid also stopped Shivam Dube from going big, while Farooqi removed Ravindra Jadeja and half-centurion Suryakumar later on.
Rashid was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers
Rashid took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs, now the best bowling returns for Afghanistan against India in T20 World Cups. Rashid bowled the most dot balls for Afghanistan (13). Meanwhile, Fazalhaq bagged figures worth 3/33, a tally that includes 12 dot balls. As mentioned, no Afghanistan bowler had taken over two wickets against India in a T20 World Cup match.
Joint second-most wickets in a T20 WC edition
Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing T20 World Cup, with 15 scalps at 7.53. The Afghan pacer now has the joint second-most wickets by a bowler in a T20 World Cup edition with Ajantha Mendis (2012) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2022).
Rashid races past 30 wickets in T20 WCs
On the other hand, Rashid has raced past 30 wickets in T20 World Cups. Rashid, who tops the wickets column for Afghanistan, has snapped up 32 scalps from 20 games at an incredible average of 15.53.