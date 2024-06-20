In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi made records by taking three wickets each against India.

Rashid's performance was the best for Afghanistan against India in T20 World Cups, while Farooqi became the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing tournament.

Rashid Khan was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers (Image source: X/@ACBofficials)

T20 WC: Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi record three-fers against India

By Parth Dhall 10:52 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story India racked up 181/8 against Afghanistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. While Suryakumar Yadav slammed an impactful half-century, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi recorded three-wicket hauls for Afghanistan. Interestingly, no bowler had taken a three-fer for Afghanistan against India in T20 World Cups. Here are the key stats.

Spells

Rashid, Fazalhaq take six of India's eight wickets

Farooqi gave Afghanistan their first breakthrough in the form of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who struggles against left-arm seamers. While Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli took India past 50, Afghanistan captain Rashid sent back the duo in back-to-back overs. He came in as a second-change bowler. Rashid also stopped Shivam Dube from going big, while Farooqi removed Ravindra Jadeja and half-centurion Suryakumar later on.

Figures

Rashid was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers

Rashid took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs, now the best bowling returns for Afghanistan against India in T20 World Cups. Rashid bowled the most dot balls for Afghanistan (13). Meanwhile, Fazalhaq bagged figures worth 3/33, a tally that includes 12 dot balls. As mentioned, no Afghanistan bowler had taken over two wickets against India in a T20 World Cup match.

Information

Joint second-most wickets in a T20 WC edition

Farooqi is the highest wicket-taker of the ongoing T20 World Cup, with 15 scalps at 7.53. The Afghan pacer now has the joint second-most wickets by a bowler in a T20 World Cup edition with Ajantha Mendis (2012) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2022).

Information

Rashid races past 30 wickets in T20 WCs

On the other hand, Rashid has raced past 30 wickets in T20 World Cups. Rashid, who tops the wickets column for Afghanistan, has snapped up 32 scalps from 20 games at an incredible average of 15.53.