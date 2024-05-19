Next Article

Decoding batters with most IPL runs against RCB

What's the story Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni on Saturday became the highest run-scorer against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League. Dhoni achieved this feat in Match 68 of the ongoing 2024 season in Bengaluru as he made 25 off 13 balls in a losing cause. He has certainly enjoyed operating the Challengers. Let's decode batters with the most IPL runs versus RCB.

#4

Ajinkya Rahane - 745 runs

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dhoni's current CSK teammate Ajinkya Rahane has accumulated 745 runs across 25 IPL matches against RCB 35.47. His strike rate reads a decent 131.85. Rahane's maiden IPL ton also came against RCB in 2012 (103*). The then Rajasthan Royals opener smashed Sreenath Aravind for six fours in an over in that duel. He also has four fifties against the opposition.

#3

Rohit Sharma - 831 runs

Veteran Mumbai Indians opener Rohit Sharma is the third-highest scorer against RCB in the history of IPL. He has scored 831 runs across 33 matches against them at a strike rate of 136.22. The dasher averages 27.70 against the opposition. The tally includes seven half centuries. His highest IPL score (94) against the three-time finalist was recorded in the 2018 edition.

#2

David Warner - 862 runs

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has managed 862 runs from 23 matches at 41.04 against the Royal Challengers. His strike rate of 160.52 is the highest among batters with 600-plus runs versus RCB. While the Australian has nine fifties in this regard, his only ton against RCB came in the 2019 edition (100*).

#1

MS Dhoni - 864 runs

Dhoni now owns 864 runs at 39.27 versus RCB (SR: 141.87) in the IPL. The tally includes four half-centuries. He has featured in 36 matches against the opposition. The former CSK skipper slammed a 30-ball 65 in his first-ever innings against RCB in the IPL, in the inaugural edition (2008). Dhoni's highest IPL score of 84* also came against RCB in 2019.