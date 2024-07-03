In brief Simplifying... In brief The Copa America 2024 quarter-finals are set with Argentina, Venezuela, Panama, Uruguay, Ecuador, Canada, Colombia, and Brazil battling it out.

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez is in top form with four goals so far, while Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo and Brazil's Vinicius Junior are also notable performers.

Copa America 2024 quarter-finals: All you need to know

What's the story The Copa America 2024 quarter-final phase starts with eight teams making it to the last eight from the group stages. Argentina are the in-form side, finishing top of Group A and owning a 100% win record. Venezuela and Uruguay topped their respective groups as well with three wins each. Brazil, who finished behind Colombia in Group D, are also in the mix. Here's more.

Matches, timings and venues

Argentina vs Ecuador: Friday, July 5 at 5:30am IST (NRG Stadium, Texas) Venezuela vs Canada: Saturday, July 6 at 6:30am IST (AT&T Stadium, Texas) Panama vs Colombia: Sunday, July 7 at 3:30am IST (Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas) Uruguay vs Brazil: Sunday, July 7 at 6:30am IST (State Farm Stadium. Arizona)

Lautaro Martinez has been in prime form

Argentina football team striker Lautaro Martinez has been firing in all cylinders. He has four goals under his belt in the ongoing edition. He has found the net in each of Argentina's three matches. He scored a goal each against Canada and Chile before managing a brace against Peru. In 61 matches for Argentina, he has scored 28 goals in all competitions.

Other notable performers

Among other notable performers from teams in the quarter-finals, Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo has been impressive, scoring two goals (A1) alongside Darwin Nunez (G2). For Brazil, star player Vinicius Junior has scored twice. Colombia's James Rodriguez has made three assists with Daniel Munoz scoring twice.

Argentina own three successive clean sheets; Uruguay have impressed upfront

Argentina are yet to concede a goal, having managed three successive clean sheets in addition to scoring five times. Uruguay have been prolific in front of goal, scoring nine times (conceded 1). Venezuela and Colombia have scored six goals each thus far. Brazil have clocked two draws and a win, scoring five goals and conceding two.