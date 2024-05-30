Next Article

Ayoub El Kaabi scored the only goal (Photo credit: X/@uropacnfleague)

Olympiakos become first Greek side to lift European trophy: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 04:07 am May 30, 2024

What's the story Olympiakos have become the first Greek side to win a European club competition. Ayoub El Kaabi scored the only goal in extra-time to defeat Italian club Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens. The match was low on quality in front of goal as neither side could find the net in the regulation 90 minutes. El Kaabi made the difference.

History!

El Kaabi etches his name in history books

As per Squawka, El Kaabi has made the record for most goals scored in a single UEFA club competition knockout stage since the group stages were introduced. El Kaabi scored 11 goals in this season's UECL. He surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo (Champions League 2017), Karim Benzema (Champions League, 2022) and Radamel Falcao (Europa League, 2011). All of them scored 10 goals in the knockout stages.

Here are the match stats

Olympiakos had 0.64 expected goals compared to Fiorentina's 1.03. Olympiakos produced six attempts with four shots on target. Fiorentina had four shots on target from 17 attempts. The Greek side had 11 touches in the opposition box. Serie A side Fiorentina had 45 touches.

Fiorentina

Fiorentina lose two successive Europa Conference League finals

Fiorentina have lost two successive Europa Conference League finals. Last season, Fiorentina lost to West Ham United. As per Opta, Fiorentina are the first team to lose European major finals in consecutive seasons since Benfica in 2013 and 2014 (both in Europa League in that case). Fiorentina played extra time in a UEFA final for the second time since 1961-62 Cup Winners' Cup.

Olympiakos end La Viola's 13-game unbeaten run in Conference League

Fiorentina had reached the final on back of a 13-game unbeaten run in the Conference League this season. They started the season with a defeat in the play-off round first-leg clash. Notably, Fiorentina were unscathed in the main rounds of the competitions before tonight's defeat.

Second successive European trophy for Jose Luis Mendilibar

Olympiakos manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has lifted his second successive European trophy. He helped Sevilla win the 2022-23 edition of the Europa League by beating AS Roma in the final on penalties. Overall, he has lifted four career managerial trophies.

How did the match pan out?

There was nothing much on offer in terms of massive goal-scoring chances across the two halves in regulation 90 minutes. Olympiakos, who had become only the second Greek club to be taking part in a major club European final, grew in confidence as Fiorentina's energy levels began to go down. In the 116th minute, El Kaabi netted the winner from Santiago Hezze's cross.

Unique record for El Kaabi

El Kaabi became the first non-European player to score 14 goals in major European competition in a single season since Lionel Messi netted 14 in the 2011-12 Champions League.