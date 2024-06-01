Next Article

UEFA Champions League final 2023-24: All you need to know

By Rajdeep Saha 03:32 pm Jun 01, 2024

What's the story The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 final is set to be held tonight at Wembley Stadium in London. Record tournament holders Real Madrid take on underdogs Borussia Dortmund in a gigantic clash. Real enter the final as the favorites after having won La Liga and Supercopa de Espana. Meanwhile, Dortmund finished fifth in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season. Here are the key details.

Timing, venue details and TV listing

The final will start at 12:30 am (IST) on June 2. This is the eighth European Cup/Champions League final to be played at Wembley. One can watch the match live on the Sony Ten Network. Fans can also stream the match on SonyLIV app.

Real have won 14 Champions League titles

Real Madrid have won the coveted tournament a record 14 times (1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1966, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022). They have been runners-up on three occasions (1962, 1964, 1981). Borussia Dortmund have been two-time finalists. They won the trophy in 1997 and were runners-up in 2013, having lost to Bayern Munich.

Focus on Kroos and Reus

Toni Kroos is set to retire. The midfielder signed off from La Liga recently, having clocked 306 appearances. He scored 22 goals and made 70 assists in La Liga, winning four titles. Kroos has played 464 games for Real. Marco Reus will feature in his final game for Dortmund. He made 294 Bundesliga appearances for the club, scoring 120 goals and making 73 assists.

These Real Madrid players out to make history

Real Madrid's Luka Modric, Dani Carvajal, Kroos and Nacho would all be in line to claim a record-equalling sixth winners medal. As per BBC, only Francisco Gento between 1956 and 1966 (for Real Madrid) has previously achieved that feat.

Journey of Real Madrid in Champions League 2023-24

Real maintained a 100% record in the Champions League group stage, winning all six matches. They beat RB Leipzig 2-1 on aggregate in R16. Manchester City were their next victim on penalties after the score was 4-4 across two legs. In the semis, Real edged past Bayern (4-3 on aggregate). Real are unbeaten this season, having won eight matches and drawing four.

Journey of Borussia Dortmund in Champions League 2023-24

Dortmund finished toppers in their group, winning three matches, drawing two and losing once. BVB beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on aggregate in R16. They edged past Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals, prevailing 5-4 on aggregate. In the semis, they beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 across both legs (2-0 on aggregate). BVB have won seven matches in addition to drawing three and losing twice.

Here are the key players

Vinicius Junior has been excellent for Los Blancos, scoring five goals and making four assists. Rodrygo has made his presence felt as well (G5 A2). Another player with five goals is striker Joselu. Midfielder Jude Bellingham owns four goals and four assists. For BVB, Niclas Füllkrug has scored three goals in addition to making three assists. Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer owns five assists (G1).

15th meeting between the two teams

This will be the 15th meeting between the two teams in European competition (all of them in European Cup/Champions League). Across 14 matches, Dortmund have won three (D5 L6). Real Madrid are in their 18th European Cup/Champions League final (W14 L3). This is the first final since 2001-02 to be contested by a Spanish and German club.

