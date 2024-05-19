Next Article

Marco Reus bids farewell: Decoding his Bundesliga career in stats

By Rajdeep Saha 05:01 am May 19, 202405:01 am

What's the story Legend Marco Reus played for the final time at Signal Iduna Park for Borussia Dortmund. Reus had announced earlier that he will be leaving Dortmund at the end of the current season, after deciding not to renew his contract. The German ace assisted and scored a goal each in his side's 4-0 drubbing of Darmstadt. We decode his Bundesliga career in stats.

Breaking down his Bundesliga numbers for Dortmund and Gladbach

Reus joined Dortmund from Gladbach in the summer of 2012. He went on to make 294 Bundesliga appearances for the club, scoring 120 goals and making 73 assists. Before that, the versatile German star scored 36 goals for Gladbach in addition to making 22 assists across 97 matches. He scored 10-plus goals across seven seasons in the Bundesliga since his league debut in 2009-10.

Reus has been directly involved in 251 Bundesliga goals

Reus has been directly involved in 251 goals in the Bundesliga (156G, 95A in 391 games). As per Opta, he is just the third player to reach 250 goals and assists since his Bundesliga debut in August 2009 (Thomas Muller 318 and Robert Lewandowski 367).

Six goals and six assists in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season

Reus made 26 Bundesliga appearances in the 2023-24 season. He scored six goals and made six assists. As per Opta, he clocked 37 shots (excluding blocks) out of which 20 were on target. He smashed the woodwork on three occasions.

A three-time Bundesliga Player of the Season winner

Reus was adjudged Bundesliga Player of the Season on 3 occasions: 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2018-19. He won Bundesliga Breakthrough of the Season award in 2011-12. Reus was Bundesliga's top assist provider in 2013-14 (13). He won Bundesliga Player of the Month award in September 2018, November 2018 and December 2018.

