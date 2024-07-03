Pandya shined for India at the T20 World Cup 2024 (Photo credit: ICCcricket.com)

Hardik Pandya becomes number one all-rounder in ICC T20I Rankings

By Rajdeep Saha 02:37 pm Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya gained big in the ICC T20I Rankings. Pandya has become the No. 1 ranked all-rounder in the latest update. Notably, Pandya rose two places to go level with Sri Lankan star Wanindu Hasaranga as the top-ranked men's T20I all-rounder. As per the ICC, Pandya is now the first Indian man to reach No. 1 in the category.

Final

Pandya was India's game-changer in T20 WC final

Pandya was solid in the final of the T20 World Cup. He helped India make a solid comeback from the jaws of defeat. With Heinrich Klaasen going strong, Pandya dimissed the South African star. He also bowled the tense final over and defended 16 runs to help India win their second T20 World Cup title. He claimed a three-wicket haul (3/20).

Performance

11 wickets in T20 WC 2024

This three-fer meant Pandya finished the recent event with 11 wickets across eight games (ER: 7.64). The tally also includes 144 runs at a strike rate of 151.57. Overall, he owns 357 runs from 24 T20 World Cup games at 29.75 (50s: 2). With the ball, he has managed to take 24 wickets while conceding runs at 8.52.

Information

222 rating points for Pandya

Pandya has 222 rating points alongside Sri Lankan spinner Hasaranga. Australia's Marcus Stoinis is next with 211 rating points. He is above Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.

Bowling

Pacers Nortje, Bumrah and Arshdeep gain big

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje was the standout performer for his side in the recently concluded event. He has risen seven places to be ranked second among bowlers in the updated rankings. Nortje owns 675 rating points and is only behind England's Adil Rashid. Jasprit Bumrah jumped 12 places to be 12th whereas Arshdeep Singh gained four berths to be placed 13th.

Information

Kuldeep gains three places

Among spinners, Kuldeep Yadav gained three places and is joint-8th. He has 654 rating points. Axar Patel gained one spot and is 7th with Australia's Adam Zampa losing two places to share the 8th spot with Kuldeep.