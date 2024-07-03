In brief Simplifying... In brief The Euro 2024 quarter-finals are set with Spain vs Germany, Portugal vs France, England vs Switzerland, and Netherlands vs Turkey.

England, unbeaten against Switzerland in major tournaments, and Germany, with a strong quarter-final record, are teams to watch.

Meanwhile, Portugal and France face off, with France yet to score an open goal this tournament, and Netherlands, fresh from a 3-0 victory over Romania, take on Turkey. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

England duo Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane are crucial (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024 quarter-finals: Statistical preview and key details

By Rajdeep Saha 01:40 pm Jul 03, 202401:40 pm

What's the story The 2024 European Championship has reached its business end. We have the eight quarter-finalists and some cracking high-profile contests on offer. Hosts Germany are set to take on Euro 2024 favorites Spain. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal face heavyweights France. Gareth Southgate's England take on an in-form Switzerland. Lastly, the Netherlands face Turkey. Here are the key details of the 2024 Euros.

Draw

Matches, timings, and venues

Spain vs Germany - Friday, July 5 - Stuttgart Arena, Stuttgart (9:30pm IST) Portugal vs France - Saturday, July 6 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg (12:30am IST) England vs Switzerland - Saturday, July 6 - Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf (9:30pm IST) Netherlands vs Turkey - Sunday, July 7 - Olympiastadion, Berlin (12:30am IST)

Information

Road to the final

Whoever wins between Germany and Spain, will take on France or Portugal in the semis, promising a passage of death. On the other hand, the winner of England versus Switzerland will take on Netherlands or Turkey for a place in the final.

Opta stats

Are England favorites against Switzerland?

England and Switzerland will meet for the 4th time at a major tournament (World Cup/Euros). England are unbeaten against the Swiss in three meetings (W2, D1). England have lost just once against Switzerland in their last 24 meetings in all competitions (W19, D4). Under Southgate, England have reached the quarters in all four of their major tournaments.

GER vs ESP

Germany hope to maintain strong quarter-final record at European Championship

As per Opta, Germany and Spain are meeting for the fourth time at the Euros. Spain have won two matches to Germany's one. Spain are also unbeaten versus Germany in their last four major tourney meetings. Germany are playing their 19th quarter-final clash at major tournaments (5 at Euros). Germany have reached the semis from all four of their previous last-eight matches at Euros.

FRA vs POR

Euro 2024: France are yet to score an open goal

France and Portugal are meeting in their 5th clash at the European Championship. Portugal are unbeaten in the last two such meetings. Portugal are in their 7th European Championship quarter-final. France are aiming to make it to the semis for the 4th time in last five major tournaments. France are yet to score an open goal in the 2024 edition of the European Championship.

Information

Netherlands clocked this unique record in the round of 16

Netherlands beat Romania 3-0 in R16. For just the first time, the Dutch scord more than once in the knockout stages of the Euros since June 25, 2000 (6-1 against Yugoslavia), failing to do so in any of their five knockout matches in between.

Players

Ronaldo is yet to score for Portugal; Gakpo is flying

Ronaldo is yet to score for Portugal in the ongoing edition of the 2024 Euro. Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo is one of the joint-top scorers at Euro 2024 (3). He also owns an assist. Youngster Xavi Simons has three assists (highest) under his belt. Spain's Fabian Ruiz has two goals and two assists under his belt. Germany's Jamal Musiala owns three goals.