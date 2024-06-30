In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma, in a thrilling T20I match against Afghanistan, set new records in cricket.

He became the second player to score more than two centuries as a captain in T20I cricket, and the only one to hit over 200 sixes, with 105 of them as a captain.

With a career spanning over 16 years, he has amassed the most runs by an Indian captain in T20Is, surpassing Virat Kohli's tally.

Rohit Sharma has the most T20I runs by an Indian captain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding Rohit Sharma's unique batting records in T20I cricket

What's the story Rohit Sharma retired from T20I cricket after leading India to the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup title. The veteran cricketer announced his retirement following India's thrilling win over South Africa in a final for the ages. Rohit, who helped India win their second T20 World Cup title, bowed out with the most T20I runs. Have a look at his uncanny records in the format.

Partnerships

India's highest partnership in T20I cricket

The 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru in 2024 came to a dramatic end as it witnessed two Super Overs. India won eventually. Afghanistan leveled India's score of 212/4, with Gulbadin Naib guiding them to 212/6. Earlier, a 190-run unbeaten stand between Rohit (121*) and Rinku Singh (69*) lifted India from 22/4. This became India's highest partnership for any wicket in T20Is.

Records

Multiple T20I centuries as captain

Rohit bagged his fifth and final T20I century in the same match. He also recorded his highest T20I score (121* off 69 balls). Rohit became only the second player with more than two centuries as captain in T20I cricket. With his third T20I ton as skipper, Rohit joined Pakistan's Babar Azam. Notably, no other full-member player has multiple tons in this regard.

Sixes

Over 100 sixes as captain

Rohit finished as the only batter with over 200 sixes in T20I cricket. He bagged a total of 205 maximums. As many as 105 of these sixes came while leading India, the most by a player as captain in the format. No other player has more than 100 maximums in this regard, with former England captain Eoin Morgan (86) following Rohit.

Runs

Most T20I runs by an Indian captain

In a career spanning over 16 years, Rohit amassed 4,231 runs, the most by a batter in T20Is. The Hitman slammed 1,905 runs while leading India. These are the most runs by an Indian captain in the format. Earlier this year, he surpassed Virat Kohli's tally of 1,570 runs. MS Dhoni is the only other player with over 1,000 T20I runs as Indian captain.

Information

Most sixes by an Indian in a T20I

Rohit holds the record for smashing the most sixes by an Indian in T20I cricket. Rohit's record-breaking 43-ball 118 saw 10 sixes from his blade. No other Indian batter has slammed more than nine sixes in a T20I innings.