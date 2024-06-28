In brief Simplifying... In brief India has made it to their third ICC T20 World Cup final, thanks to a strong performance by Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit's 57-run effort marked his 32nd T20I fifty and he became the second batter to surpass 1,200 runs in T20 World Cup history.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar completed 7,500 runs in 20 overs cricket.

Team India beat England in the second semi-final clash (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

India reach their third ICC T20 World Cup final: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 01:48 am Jun 28, 202401:48 am

What's the story The Indian cricket team has reached its third ICC T20 World Cup final. Team India beat England in the second semi-final clash of the 2024 edition at Providence Stadium, Guyana. India won the inaugural T20 World Cup edition in 2007 and lost to Sri Lanka in 2014. They have also been two-time semi-finalists. India scored 171/7 before bowling out England for 103.

Summary

Summary of the semi-final clash in Guyana

India lost the wicket of Virat Kohli early on before Rishabh Pant departed as well. A stand of 73 between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav helped India offer resistance. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja's cameos helped India get to 171. For England, Chris Jordan claimed 3/37. In response, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the charge with the ball, handing India a solid win.

Rohit

32nd T20I fifty for Rohit

Rohit's 57-run effort was laced with six fours and two sixes. He has raced to 4,222 runs at an average of 32.22. Rohit's strike rate reads 140.82. The star batter slammed his 32nd T20I fifty. He also owns five centuries. Rohit now owns 381 fours and 205 sixes. Versus England, Rohit has clobbered 467 runs from 16 matches at 35.92 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).

T20 WC

12th T20 World Cup fifty for Rohit

Rohit has become the second batter in ICC T20 World Cup history after Kohli to surpass 1,200 runs. The former owns 1,211 runs at 35.61. Kohli owns 1,216 runs. Rohit hit his 12th fifty. In the 2024 T20 WC edition, he has smashed 248 runs at 41.33. He slammed his third fifty (SR: 155.97).

Information

T20 WC: Most fours and second batter with 50 sixes

Rohit has become the batter with most fours in ICC T20 World Cup history. He owns 113 fours, breaking the record held by Mahela Jayawardene (111). Rohit (50) also became the second player with 50-plus sixes after Chris Gayle (63).

Feats

Fifth Indian captain with this milestone and 78th T20 fifty

Rohit completed 5,000 runs as an India captain across formats. He became the fifth player to do so, joining the likes of Kohli (12,883), MS Dhoni (11,207), Mohammad Azharuddin (8,095) and Sourav Ganguly (7,643) in terms of 5,000-plus runs as India's captain. Overall in T20 cricket, Rohit now owns 11,821 runs at 30.94. He slammed his 78th T20 fifty (100s: 8).

Information

Kohli's poor run of form continues

Kohli scored nine runs versus England before being dismissed by Reece Topley. Across 7 matches in the ongoing 2024 T20 WC, Kohli has scored a paltry 75 runs at 10.71. His strike rate is 100.

SKY

7,500 runs for Suryakumar in 20 overs cricket

Suryakumar showed his prowess with a score of 47 from 36 balls. He slammed four fours and two sixes. Jofra Archer dismissed the Indian batter. Suryakumar completed 7,500 runs in 20 overs cricket. He owns 7,510 runs at 35.42. 2,337 of his runs have come for India in T20Is. He averages 44.09. In ICC T20 World Cups, he has 477 runs at 43.36.

Jordan

Chris Jordan claims 3/37 versus India

Jordan was the pick of the England bowlers. Playing his 362nd T20 match, Jordan has raced to 380 wickets at 27.18. His economy rate is 8.59. Notably, 108 of his wickets have come for England in T20Is. He averages 26.36 (ER: 8.74). Versus India, the senior pacer has claimed 24 scalps from 16 matches at 23.79.

Information

T20 World Cup: Jordan and Rashid become England's joint-highest wicket-takers

Jordan and spinner Adil Rashid have become England's joint-highest wicket-takers. Rashid claimed 1/25 from his four overs. Both players own 31 scalps each, going past Stuart Broad's tally of 30 wickets.

Buttler

Buttler completes 1,000 T20 World Cup runs

Jos Buttler became the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup history. Buttler is overall the fourth player to attain this feat. Buttler was dismissed for 23. Playing his 35th T20 WC game, Buttler has raced to 1,013 runs at 42.20. Kohli (1,216), Rohit (1,211), and Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) are the others with 1,000-plus runs.

Spin duo

Axar and Kuldeep rattle England with three-fers

Axar managed 3/23 from his four overs. He has raced to 219 wickets in the 20-over format at 27.63. Notably, 57 of his wickets have come for India at 22.98. Fellow left-arm spinner Kuldeep now owns 200 wickets in 20 overs cricket. He averages 21.12. For India, Kuldeep has managed 69 scalps at 13.42. His economy rate is 6.64.

Information

Bumrah dazzles once again

Jasprit Bumrah wasn't to be denied as he managed 2/12 from 2.4 overs. Bumrah owns 293 scalps in the 20-over format at 20.46. For India, he owns 87 scalps at 17.94 (ER: 6.30). He owns 24 scalps in T20 WCs, including 13 in this event.