Rishad Hossain took three wickets against Afghanistan (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Rishad Hossain attains this feat for Bangladesh

By Parth Dhall 09:20 am Jun 25, 202409:20 am

What's the story Rishad Hossain was the pick of Bangladsh's bowlers as they restricted Afghanistan to 115/5 (20 overs) in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Kingstown. Hossain took three wickets, which helped the Tigers choke Afghanistan. The leg-spinner raced to 14 wickets, now the most by a Bangladesh player in T20 World Cup 2024. Here are the key stats.

Hossain takes three wickets

Rishad Hossain, who came in as a third-change bowler for Bangladesh, took three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. He dismissed both Afghan openers Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz before getting rid of Gulbadin Naib. Notably, Hossain dismissed Gurbaz and Naib in his final over. The wrist-spinner conceded only five runs to finish his spell. He bowled 13 dot balls.

Most wickets for Bangladesh in a T20 WC edition

Hossain now has the most wickets for Bangladesh in a T20 World Cup edition. He went past Shakib Al Hasan, who took 11 wickets in 2021. The leg-spinner currently has the third-most scalps in the ongoing tournament. Hossain finished with 14 wickets from seven games at an incredible average of 13.85. He maintained an economy rate of 7.76.

Hossain races to 29 T20I wickets

Hossain, who made his T20I debut last year, has now raced to 29 wickets from 29 matches at a remarkable average of 19.55. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.36. Notably, 26 of his wickets have come this year.