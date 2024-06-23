In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Kuldeep Yadav shone with a match-winning performance against Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just 19 runs.

Kuldeep has raced to 64 T20I scalps (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Kuldeep Yadav claims match-winning 3/19 versus Bangladesh

By Rajdeep Saha 01:24 am Jun 23, 202401:24 am

What's the story Kuldeep Yadav helped India claim a massive win over Bangladesh in a pivotal ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 1 clash at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The left-arm wrist-spinner claimed three wickets for 19 runs as India resticted the Tigers to 146/8 after scoring 196/5. Playing his second T20 World Cup match, Kuldeep showcased his abilities once again.

Performance

A quality four-over spell from Kuldeep

Kuldeep was introduced in the 8th over as he conceded just three runs. In his second over, Kuldeep dismissed Tanzid Hasan LBW. The batter didn't pick the googly. In his next over, Kuldeep started by claiming Towhid Hridoy's scalp. He gave away four runs. In his final over, Kuldeep saw Shakib Al Hasan smash him for a six. However, he bounced back.

Wickets

Kuldeep's stunning numbers in T20 cricket

Kuldeep has raced to 64 T20I scalps at an average of 13.79 from 37 games. His economy rate is 6.72. In two T20 WC matches, Kuldeep has claimed five scalps at an average of 10.20. His economy rate is 6.37. As per ESPNcricinfo, overall in T20s, Kuldeep has managed 195 wickets from 158 matches at 21.44. His economy rate is 7.49.