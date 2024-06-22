Cristiano Ronaldo assisted Bruno Fernandes for the 3rd goal (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Portugal down Turkey 3-0, reach Euro 2024 knockouts: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:16 am Jun 23, 202412:16 am

What's the story The Portugal football team beat Turkey 3-0 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. The Group F clash saw 2016 Euro champions Portugal be 2-0 up at half-time. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring before Samet Akaydin scored an own goal. In the second half, Bruno Fernandes added a third with Cristiano Ronaldo making the assist. Portugal have reached the knockout stages. Here are the details.

Information

7th assist for record-breaking Ronaldo

Ronaldo, who is the highest goalscorer in UEFA European Championship history, has now become the player with most assists (7) on record (since 1968) in the competition, as per Opta.

Duo

Silva and Fernandes add to their Portugal goals tally

Manchester City midfielder Silva registered his 12th goal for national side Portugal. He earned his 91st cap. This was his maiden goal at major tournaments. It was also his maiden goal after a year. His last goal was in June 2023 against Bosnia and Herzegovina (Euro 2024 Qualifiers). Fernandes scored his 23rd goal from 69 matches. It was his second goal at major tournaments.

Summary

A solid 3-0 win for Portugal

Silva scored midway through the first half, striking first time past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. Nuno Mendes' cross from the left was deflected fortunately into the versatile midfielder's path. Akaydin scored an own goal next after passing the ball back to Bayindir, who couldn't prevent the ball into the net. Ronaldo then unselfishly teed up Fernandes for a tap-in to make it 3-0.

Information

Here are the match stats

Portugal had 1.79 expected goals compared to Turkey's 0.65. Portugal made 11 attempts with three shots on target. Turkey had three shots on target from 10 attempts. Notably, Portugal had 32 touches in the opposition box. Turkey had just 12 touches.

Do you know?

Fernandes bosses the show

As per Squawka, Manchester United skipper Fernandes clocked 55 touches. He won 7 duels and won 6x possession. He also had 4 touches in opposition box. Fernandes managed four shots and put in three tackles. He also won three fouls.

Portugal

Key feats attained by Portugal

For the third time, Portugal won their opening two matches at the Euros (2000, 2008). Portugal clocked their fourth score of 3-0 at European Championship. They beat Croatia 3-0 (Euro 1996), Germany 3-0 (Euro 2000), Hungary 3-0 (2021). Portugal were 2-0 ahead in the first half of a Euros match for just the third time and for the first time since 2012 against Denmark.