In brief Simplifying... In brief Pat Cummins has made cricket history by becoming the first bowler to claim back-to-back T20I hat-tricks.

His impressive performance helped restrict Afghanistan to just 14 runs in the T20 World Cup.

This feat also saw Cummins join Brett Lee as the second Australian to register a T20 World Cup hat-trick. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Cummins rewrote the record books (Source: X/@CricketAus)

T20 WC: Pat Cummins scripts history with second successive hat-trick

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:44 am Jun 23, 202408:44 am

What's the story Australian pacer Pat Cummins scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take back-to-back hat-tricks in T20I cricket. He accomplished the milestone against Afghanistan in Match 48 of the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in St Vincent. In his preceding outing, he claimed wickets off three successive balls against Bangladesh. Here is the list of records scripted by Cummins.

Spell

Another stellar spell from Cummins

Cummins made his first strike in the final delivery of the 18th over. He dismissed Rashid Khan, who miscued a big shot. The pacer sent back Karim Janat in the first ball of the 20th over as the all-rounder couldn't connect the hit properly. Gulbadin Naib became his victim in the following delivery. His efforts meant Afghanistan were restricted to 148/6 while batting first.

Records

Cummins scripts these records

Cummins became the first bowler to claim successive T20I hat-tricks. While Rashid Khan and Lasith Malinga are the only other full-member team bowlers with two T20I hat-tricks, no other bowler has accomplished the milestone more than once in the T20 WC. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh game saw Cummins become the second Aussie to register a T20 WC hat-trick. He joined Brett Lee (versus Bangladesh, 2007).

Elite club

Fourth Aussie with this feat

Besides Lee and Cummins, Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis are the other Australians with T20I hat-tricks. Meanwhile, Cummins, who recorded 3/28 in four overs, has now raced to 66 scalps across 56 T20Is at an economy of 7.36. He has also completed 23 T20 WC wickets across 21 games (ER: 7.62). Nine of his scalps have come in the ongoing edition.

Information

Do you know?

Curtis Campher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Karthik Meiyappan, and Joshua Little are the others to register a hat-trick in the mega tournament besides Lee and Cummins. Meanwhile, Cummins went wicket-less in his only preceding outing against Afghanistan in T20Is.

Summary

Summary of Afghanistan's innings

Though both Afghanistan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60) and Ibrahim Zadran (51) hammered fifties, they couldn't accelerate even after getting settled. The Aussie bowlers bowled brilliantly in the death overs as the Afghan team went from 118/0 to 141/6. While Cummins claimed a hat-trick, Adam Zampa (2/28) dismissed two batters. Afghanistan eventually finished at 148/6.