In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20I cricket, Suryakumar and Virat Kohli hold the record for the most Player of the Match awards, each with 15.

They are closely followed by Mohammad Nabi and Sikandar Raza with 14 awards each, and Rohit Sharma with 13.

These players have shown exceptional performance in the shortest format of cricket, with Kohli also being the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups.

Suryakumar Yadav has 15 PoTM awards in T20I cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

Players with most PoTM awards in T20I cricket

By Parth Dhall 01:33 am Jun 21, 202401:33 am

What's the story India thrashed Afghanistan in their 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The Men in Blue successfully defended 181, bowling out the Afghans for 134. Suryakumar Yadav laid the foundation for India's win with an incredible 53-run knock. He was eventually adjudged the Player of the Match. Here are the players with most PoTM awards in T20I cricket.

SKY

Suryakumar Yadav: 15 awards

In Bridgetown, Suryakumar emulated veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli's record for winning 15 player-of-the-match awards in T20Is. The former now has 15 such awards in just 64 matches. Suryakumar has been India's acclaimed 360-degree batter in the shortest format. His ability to smack the ball to every part of the ground stands out. He currently owns 2,253 T20I runs at a strike-rate of 168.51.

Kohli

Virat Kohli: 15 awards

As mentioned, legend Kohli also has been adjudged the Player of the Match 15 times in T20I cricket. Kohli is one of only three men with over 4,000 runs in the shortest format, the others being Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma. With over 1,100 runs, Kohli is also the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cups. He averages 65.00 in the tournament.

Nabi, Raza

Mohammad Nabi and Sikandar Raza: 14 awards

Among Test-playing nations, Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza have 14 PoTM awards each in T20I cricket. The Afghan all-rounder has over 2,100 runs and more than 90 wickets in the shortest format. He has been Afghanistan's flag-bearer across formats. Raza has a similar status in Zimbabwe. He has 1,947 runs and 60 wickets in the format.

Rohit

Rohit Sharma: 13 awards

Indian captain Rohit Sharma follow the duo with 13 player-of-the-match awards in T20I cricket. Rohit, who has featured in 155 T20Is since 2007, also owns two player-of-the-series awards. As of now, the Indian skipper has racked up 4,050 T20I runs at an average and strike-rate of 31.64 and 139.31, respectively. He owns a record five tons in T20Is.