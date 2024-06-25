In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling Euro 2024 match, Italy snatched victory from Croatia with a last-minute goal, despite Croatia's dominance.

Croatia's Luka Modric made history as the oldest player to score in the UEFA European Championship finals at 38 years and 289 days.

However, Italy's resilience and strategic play led to their late victory, leaving Croatia heartbroken. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Luka Modric scored for Croatia (Photo credit: X/@Euro2024 )

Euro 2024, Italy break Croatia hearts with 98th-minute screamer: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:33 am Jun 25, 202402:33 am

What's the story The Croatian football team was held by defending champions Italy late on. Italy reached the knockout stages of the 2024 UEFA European Championship after scoring in the 98th minute in a crucial Group B contest at Leipzig Stadium. Luka Modric's goal in the 55th minute was the difference as Croatia were almost home. However, substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored to end Croatia's run. Here's more.

1st half

Croatia and Italy involved in a goalless first half

Croatia dominated the ball but Italy were in control. Both sides failed to find the desired spark in the final third. Luka Susic drew out a quality save from Guanluigi Donnarumma early on. Italy grew into the contest before Alessandro Bastoni's header from a corner was tipped magnificently over the bar by Livakovic. Both sides went into half-time goalless.

2nd half

Croatia score after missing a penalty

Andrej Kramaric drilled a shot that hit Davide Frattesi on an outstretched hand and a penalty was awarded after VAR asked the referee to go to the pitchside monitor. Modric spurned the penalty. Moments later, Modric handed Croatia the lead after a cross in from the right was headed at goal from Budimir. Donnarumma made a great stop but Modric was present and scored.

Information

Italy grow in stature

After going down, Italy found a way and caused problems. It was Bastoni again who missed a great chance after rising above his marker from 10 yards out. He failed to hit the target. Italy kept probing thereafter as Croatia relied on the counter.

Modric

Modric makes history at Euros

As per Opta, at the age of 38 years and 289 days, Modric is the oldest player to ever score at the UEFA European Championship finals. Modric made his 178th appearance for Croatia in all competitions. He scored his 26th goal. This was Modric's 4th goal at the Euros. He has scored one goal each in 2008, 2016, 2020 and 2024.