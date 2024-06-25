In brief Simplifying... In brief India has had some memorable victories over Australia in T20 World Cup history.

Highlights include a thrilling semi-final win in 2007, a nail-biting run-chase in 2016 led by Virat Kohli, a commanding performance by Ravichandran Ashwin in 2014, and a strategic triumph in 2024.

These victories showcase India's cricketing prowess and the team's ability to perform under pressure.

India claimed their fourth T20 World Cup win over Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Reliving India's wins over Australia in T20 World Cups

By Parth Dhall 02:31 am Jun 25, 202402:31 am

What's the story India beat Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. The Men in Blue successfully defended 205, India's third-highest total in T20 World Cups. Rohit Sharma starred in India's win and broke a plethora of records. He smashed a 41-ball 92. Notably, India beat Australia for the fourth time in T20 World Cups.

India stun Australia in Durban, 2007

India claimed the 2007 T20 World Cup title after beating Pakistan. However, India's semi-final victory against the mighty Australians in Durban was their toughest. Beating a star-studded Australia across formats at that time was no mean feat. India racked up 188/5, riding on Yuvraj Singh's brilliant 30-ball 70. They later restricted Australia to 173/7 even though they were 134/2 at one stage.

A run-chase for the ages in Mohali, 2016

India aced an uncanny run-chase against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup in Mohali. The Men in Blue were down to 94/4 in 13.6 overs while chasing 161 in Mohali. Virat Kohli single-handedly took on the Aussie bowlers, guiding India to victory alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The former smashed an unbeaten 82 off 51 balls (9 fours and 2 sixes).

India tame Australia in Mirpur, 2014

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin powered India to a 73-run win against Australia in the 2014 T20 World Cup encounter in Mirpur. The off-spinner took four wickets as the Aussies were bundled out for 86 while chasing 160. Ashwin conceded just 11 runs in 3.2 overs before getting adjudged the Player of the Match. Yuvraj smashed a 43-ball 60 for India, who compiled 159/7.

India beat Australia in Gros Islet to reach semis, 2024

India claimed their fourth T20 World Cup win against Australia in Gros Islet. India posted 205/5 after Rohit's blitz bolstered them. Travis Head clobbered a 43-ball 76, but a concerted effort from Indian bowlers stopped Australia at 181/7.