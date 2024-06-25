In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma, the Indian cricket team skipper, has delivered several match-winning performances in T20 World Cups.

Notably, he scored a 41-ball 92 against Australia, making it the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups.

Other memorable knocks include an unbeaten 50 against South Africa in 2007, a crucial 30 against Pakistan in the same year, and a stellar 55 not out against England in 2012.

Rohit Sharma slammed 92 against Australia in Gros Islet (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Match-winning knocks of Rohit Sharma in T20 World Cups

By Parth Dhall 01:42 am Jun 25, 2024

What's the story Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock for India as they beat Australia to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals. Rohit hammered a star-studded Australian bowling attack, having slammed a 41-ball 92. This was his best knock in T20 WC history. He recorded the second-highest score by a captain in the tournament. Have a look at his match-winning knocks (T20 WCs).

#1

92 vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024

Rohit came out all guns blazing after Australia invited India to bat. India lost Virat Kohli early as they were 6/1 after two overs. Rohit bashed the Australian bowlers for the next 10 overs. He eventually finished with a 41-ball 92 (7 fours and 8 sixes). The Indian skipper now has the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups.

#2

50* vs South Africa, Durban, 2007

Rohit was part of a young Indian batting line-up that featured in the 2007 T20 World Cup edition. In his first-ever innings, Rohit smashed an unbeaten 50(40), guiding India to victory from a spot of bother against South Africa in Durban. Batting first, India were down to 61/4 before he took them past 145 alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni. SA were later restricted to 116/9.

#3

30* vs Pakistan, Johannesburg, 2007

Dhoni placed his trust in Rohit once he fired against South Africa in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The latter mattered for India in the big final against Pakistan in Johannesburg. India, who set a 158-run target, faltered during the middle overs. Rohit joined in at 111/4 and powered India with a 30*-run cameo. It made a difference as India won by five runs.

#4

55* vs England, Colombo, 2012

India claimed a one-sided win against England in the 2012 T20 World Cup in Colombo. They racked up 170/4 before bundling out the Englishmen for a mere 80. Rohit starred for India with an unbeaten 55(33) on a spin-friendly track. Rohit, who batted at number five, lifted India up from 119/3 and attacked in the death overs.