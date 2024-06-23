In brief Simplifying... In brief In T20 World Cup history, Bangladesh has yet to secure a win against Australia, Pakistan, and India.

Australia and Pakistan have each defeated Bangladesh six times, with victories spanning from 2007 to 2024 and 2007 to 2022 respectively.

India, on the other hand, has triumphed over Bangladesh five times, with their first win in 2009 and the most recent in 2022.

India have now beaten Bangladesh five times in T20 WCs (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Most wins against a team without defeat

By Rajdeep Saha 01:47 am Jun 23, 202401:47 am

What's the story India hammered Bangladesh in a Super 8, Group 1 clash at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Team India secured a 50-run win over their neighbors at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. India scored 196/5 in 20 overs. Bangladesh were restricted to 146/8. India have now beaten Bangladesh five times in T20 WCs. Here are most wins against a team without defeat.

Bangladesh at the receiving end

As per Cricbuzz, Bangladesh have been at the receiving end of this unwanted record. They have been winless against the likes of Australia, Pakistan and now India (5-plus matches), being the only side with this record.

Australia - 6 wins

Australia have beaten Bangladesh in all of their six meetings in T20 World Cup history. In 2007, Australia beat Bangladesh by nine wickets. In 2010, they claimed a 27-run win. In 2014, Australia secured a 7-wicket victory before downing the Bangladesh side by three wickets in 2016. In 2021, the eventual champions claimed an eight-wicket victory. In 2024, they won by 28 runs (DLS).

Pakistan - 6 wins

Pakistan have a win-loss record of 16-3 against Bangladesh in T20Is, including 6-0 at the T20 WC. In 2007 edition of the T20 WC, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets. A 21-run win followed in 2010. The 2012 event saw Pakistan win by 8 wickets. In 2014, Pakistan managed a 50-run win. Pakistan won by 55 runs in 2016 and five wickets in 2022.

India - 5 wins

India have a 13-1 win-loss record over the Tigers in T20I cricket. They outmuscled Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage, breaking several records. India met Bangladesh for the first time in 2009, securing a 25-run victory. In 2014, an eight-wicket win followed. The 2016 edition saw India pocket a one-run thriller. In 2022, India won by 5 runs (DLS). And now, they won again.