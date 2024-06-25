In brief Simplifying... In brief Arshdeep Singh shone in the T20 World Cup, becoming India's second-highest wicket-taker with 25 wickets in 12 games.

His impressive performance, including dismissing David Warner, Matthew Wade, and Tim David, helped India restrict Australia to 18 runs.

His impressive performance, including dismissing David Warner, Matthew Wade, and Tim David, helped India restrict Australia to 18 runs.

Despite a strong partnership from Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh, India's bowling, led by Arshdeep and Bumrah, kept Australia's threat at bay.

Arshdeep Singh took three wickets against Australia (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh becomes India's second-highest wicket-taker

By Parth Dhall 12:44 am Jun 25, 202412:44 am

What's the story Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh continues to grow by leaps and bounds in T20I cricket. The left-arm seamer took a three-wicket haul as India beat Australia in Gros Islet to reach the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final. Arshdeep struck in death overs, with India claiming a 24-run defeat after defending 205. He is now India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups.

Spell

A match-winning three-fer for Arshdeep

Arshdeep, who started the proceedings, was the pick of India's bowlers. He dismissed David Warner early on to give India a perfect start. Arshdeep, in his final spell, came back to dismiss Matthew Wade and Tim David, in the same over. This ruptured Australia's hopes to win the match. The left-arm seamer took three wickets for 37 runs in four overs.

Wickets

Third-most T20 WC wickets for India

As mentioned, Arshdeep has become India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cups. He broke a tie with Ravindra Jadeja. The left-arm pacer now owns 25 wickets in just 12 games at an incredible average of 13.36. His tally includes an economy rate of 7.59. Arshdeep is only behind Ravichandran Ashwin (32) in terms of wickets among Indian bowlers.

Chase

Australia restricted to 181/7 despite Head's knock

Australia had a woeful start as Arshdeep dismissed Warner in the first over. However, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh added a quickfire 81 runs to gain impetus. A brilliant catch by Axar Patel off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling helped India get rid of the Aussie skipper. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis also departed eventually. Although Head looked dangerous, Bumrah and Arshdeep defused further threat.