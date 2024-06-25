In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Travis Head's 43-ball 76 run performance set a new record for the highest individual score by an Australian against India, surpassing David Warner's previous record.

Despite an early loss of Warner, Head's partnership with Mitchell Marsh and his consistent performance against India, including a match-winning 163 in the ICC World Test Championship final, kept Australia's hopes alive.

However, a strategic play by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh restricted Australia's chase. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Travis Head smashed a counter-attacking 76 against India (Image source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Travis Head attains this feat against India

By Parth Dhall 12:33 am Jun 25, 202412:33 am

What's the story Australian opener Travis Head continues to be a nightmare for India across ICC tournaments. He clobbered a counter-attacking 76 against them in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter in Gros Islet. Despite his bashing, Australia failed to chase down 206. Nevertheless, Head recorded the highest individual score by an Australian batter against India in T20 World Cups. Here are the stats.

Knock

Another thunderous knock against India

Australia lost David Warner in the run-chase's first over. However, Head hammered the Indian bowlers to gain impetus. He added 81 runs along with skipper Mitchell Marsh, which boosted Australia's chances. While the other batters departed in the second half, Head held his fort. A brilliant slower ball from Jasprit Bumrah outfoxed him. Head scored a 43-ball 76 (9 fours and 4 sixes).

Record

Head goes past Warner

As mentioned, Head now has the highest individual score by an Australian batter against India in T20 World Cups. He went past his compatriot Warner, who slammed 72 off 42 balls against the Indians in the 2010 encounter in Bridgetown. Shane Watson remains the only other Australian with 70+ score in this regard (72 in 2012, Colombo).

Scores

Head continues his dominance against India

Head once again thwarted India in a crucial match of an ICC tournament. The left-hander shattered billions of hearts as he powered Australia to the 2023 50-over World Cup title. He smashed a 137 as Australia beat India in the final. Earlier that year, Australia also won the ICC World Test Championship final against India. He scored a match-winning 163 there as well.

Chase

The summary of Australia's chase

Warner departed early as Arshdeep Singh dismissed him in the first over. However, Head and Marsh added a quickfire 81 runs. A brilliant catch by Axar Patel off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling helped India get rid of the Aussie skipper. Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis also departed eventually. Although Head looked dangerous, Bumrah and Arshdeep defused further threat. Australia were restricted to 181/7.