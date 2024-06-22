In brief Simplifying... In brief In a thrilling display of cricket, India, South Africa, Canada, and the USA have set the highest T20I team totals in North Sound, Antigua.

India's score was boosted by Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, while South Africa's Quinton de Kock and Canada's Hamza Tariq led their teams to victory.

Despite a valiant effort by Andries Gous, the USA fell short in response to South Africa's total.

It was Pandya's knock that gave India the desired impetus (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Presenting the highest T20I team totals in North Sound, Antigua

By Rajdeep Saha 10:55 pm Jun 22, 202410:55 pm

What's the story India made a new record after bringing up the highest team total in T20Is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Indian cricket team etched its name in history books during a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 1 clash against Bangladesh. Unscathed India scored 196/5, batting first. Here are highest T20I team totals in North Sound, Antigua.

#1

196/5 by India, 2024

On a good batting track, India were off to a flier before being reduced to 108/4. Virat Kohli (37) and Rishabh Pant (36) played well. Thereafter, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya excelled with a fifty-plus stand. Dube took his time initially, but finished with a 24-ball 34. It was Pandya's knock that gave India the desired impetus. Pandya smashed an unbeaten 27-ball 50.

#2

194/4 by South Africa, 2024

South Africa slammed 194/4 versus the United States in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup (Super 8). The Proteas rode on a splendid 74-run knock from the blade of Quinton de Kock. SA lost Reeza Hendricks early on (13/1) before de Kock and Aiden Markram added 110 runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs chipped in thereafter. In response, the USA managed 176/6.

#3

190/5 by Canada, 2021

The Canadian cricket team scored 190/5 against the Bahamas in 2021. Canada got to the total in a crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier. Hamza Tariq's 54* and Ravinderpal Singh's 47 paid dividends in this 190-run score. Roderick Mitchell (2/24) did well for Bahamas. In response, Canada bowled out Bahamas for a score of 68. Jatinderpal Matharu claimed 3/6.

Information

176/6 by USA, 2024

USA's 176/6 in response to South Africa's 194/4 is the 4th-best score here in North Sound. The USA were half their side down, being 76/5. Thereafter, Andries Gous scored an unbeaten 80 to propel USA to 176/6.