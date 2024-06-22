Presenting the highest T20I team totals in North Sound, Antigua
India made a new record after bringing up the highest team total in T20Is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The Indian cricket team etched its name in history books during a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 1 clash against Bangladesh. Unscathed India scored 196/5, batting first. Here are highest T20I team totals in North Sound, Antigua.
196/5 by India, 2024
On a good batting track, India were off to a flier before being reduced to 108/4. Virat Kohli (37) and Rishabh Pant (36) played well. Thereafter, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya excelled with a fifty-plus stand. Dube took his time initially, but finished with a 24-ball 34. It was Pandya's knock that gave India the desired impetus. Pandya smashed an unbeaten 27-ball 50.
194/4 by South Africa, 2024
South Africa slammed 194/4 versus the United States in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup (Super 8). The Proteas rode on a splendid 74-run knock from the blade of Quinton de Kock. SA lost Reeza Hendricks early on (13/1) before de Kock and Aiden Markram added 110 runs. Heinrich Klaasen and Tristan Stubbs chipped in thereafter. In response, the USA managed 176/6.
190/5 by Canada, 2021
The Canadian cricket team scored 190/5 against the Bahamas in 2021. Canada got to the total in a crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier. Hamza Tariq's 54* and Ravinderpal Singh's 47 paid dividends in this 190-run score. Roderick Mitchell (2/24) did well for Bahamas. In response, Canada bowled out Bahamas for a score of 68. Jatinderpal Matharu claimed 3/6.
176/6 by USA, 2024
USA's 176/6 in response to South Africa's 194/4 is the 4th-best score here in North Sound. The USA were half their side down, being 76/5. Thereafter, Andries Gous scored an unbeaten 80 to propel USA to 176/6.