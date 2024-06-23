Presenting India's highest totals against Bangladesh in T20I cricket
India overcame Bangladesh in a Super 8, Group 1 clash at the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. The Indian cricket team managed a 50-run win at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. India scored 196/5. Bangladesh were restricted to 146/8. India posted their third-highest T20 WC score and the highest total in North Sound. We decode India's best T20I totals against Bangladesh.
196/5, North Sound (2024)
On a good batting track, India were off to a flier before being reduced to 108/4. Virat Kohli (37) and Rishabh Pant (36) played well. Thereafter, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya excelled with a fifty-plus stand. Dube took his time initially, but finished with a 24-ball 34. It was Pandya's knock that gave India the desired impetus. India hit a record 13 sixes.
184/6, Adelaide (2022)
India's next best score against Bangladesh is 184/6 at the T20 World Cup 2022. KL Rahul scored a fifty as Kohli hit an unbeaten 44-ball 64. Suryakumar Yadav hit 30 from 16 balls. India got a solid score in Adelaide with Hasan Mahmud claiming three wickets. Bangladesh were set a target of 151 in 16 overs. They managed 145/6, losing by five runs.
180/5, Nottingham (2009)
India posted a score of 180/5 in Nottingham back in 2009 in a crucial T20 World Cup match. Gautam Gambhir (50), Rohit Sharma (36), MS Dhoni (26) and Yuvraj Singh (41) made useful contributions. For Bangladesh, Naeem Islam claimed 3/32. In response, the Tigers managed 155/8. Pragyan Ojha was solid for Team India, claiming 4/21.
176/3, Colombo (2018)
The 2018 Nidahas Twenty20 Tri-Series saw India face Bangladesh in Colombo. Batting first, India posted 176/3 in 20 overs. Rohit hit an 89-run knock from 61 balls. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina chipped in with pivotal knocks. Rubel Hossain managed 2/27 for Bangladesh. In response, Bangladesh scored 159/6. Mushfiqur Rahim's 76 wasn't enough.