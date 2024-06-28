In brief Simplifying... In brief Jos Buttler has become a key player in the T20 World Cup, scoring over 1,000 runs in 35 games, a record for an England player.

Buttler is the fourth-higest run-getter in T20 WC history (Source: X/@ICC)

Jos Buttler completes 1,000 T20 World Cup runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:38 am Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Jos Buttler has become the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ICC T20 World Cup history. The dasher reached the milestone with his 10th run versus India in the second semi-final of the ongoing 2024 event at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Buttler is overall the fourth player to attain this feat. Buttler was dismissed for 23 in a chase of 172.

Elite list

Buttler joins these names

Playing his 35th T20 WC game, Buttler has raced to 1,013 runs at 42.20. His strike rate reads 147-plus as the tally includes five fifties and a ton. Virat Kohli (1,216), Rohit Sharma (1,211), and Mahela Jayawardene (1,016) are the others with 1,000 runs in the competition. Buttler has completed 200 runs in the ongoing event (214), averaging 42.80.

Information

Axar dismisses Buttler

Buttler was off to a solid start. He got a four in the second over bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Arshdeep Singh then conceded three fours to the England skipper. However, left-arm spinner Axar Patel dismissed Buttler with his first delivery in the 4th over.

Journey

Buttler's journey in T20 World Cup

The 2012 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka marked Buttler's debut in the gala competition. While he was England's designated finisher back, Buttler has emerged as a formidable opener in T20 cricket in recent years. Under his leadership, England tasted glory in the preceding 2022 edition in Australia. Buttler has now featured in 35 matches, the most by an England player in the tournament.

Numbers

Decoding the stats of Buttler

Buttler's knock has taken him to 3,264 runs from 124 T20Is. He averages 35-plus and his strike rate reads 146-plus (50s: 24, 100: 1). He is the only batter with 3,000-plus T20I runs as a designated keeper. In 22 matches versus India, Buttler owns 498 runs at 33.20 (SR: 145.61). Overall in T20s, Buttler owns 11,842 runs, averaging 35.03.

Feat

One of the two keepers with this feat

Buttler is one of the only two wicket-keepers to have scored tons in the tournament. In the 2021 event, England were down to 35/3 in the 2021 T20 World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Sharjah. However, Buttler's 67-ball 101* powered the Englishmen to 163/4 in 20 overs. He joined Brendon McCullum, who slammed a 58-ball 123 for New Zealand against Bangladesh in 2012.