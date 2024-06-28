In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma achieved several milestones during his 57-run knock against England.

He became the second player in ICC T20 World Cup history to surpass 1,200 runs, and now holds the record for the most fours in the tournament.

Additionally, he completed 5,000 runs as an Indian captain, joining an elite group of players.

His performance was marked by six fours and two sixes, contributing to his impressive career stats.

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma hit a superb 57-run knock versus England (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma attains these feats with 57-run knock versus England

By Rajdeep Saha 12:20 am Jun 28, 202412:20 am

What's the story Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma hit a superb 57-run knock versus England in the second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Rohit, who has been in top form in the ongoing tourney, played a captain's knock. He shared a pivotal 73-run stand for the third wicket alongside Suryakumar Yadav. India managed 171/7 in 20 overs.

Knock

A knock of substance

Rohit got off the mark with a streaky boundary. He was handed a life in the second over with the ball going straight through the hands of Phil Salt. In the fifth over, he hit Reece Topley for two fours. Rashid was targeted next. Rohit hit Liam Livingstone for a six and dispatched Sam Curran for a maximum to reach his fifty.

Information

Rashid dismisses Rohit

In the 14th over, Rashid dismissed Rohit. A googly saw Rohit failed to read the ball. He swung across the line and got beaten all ends up. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rashid has dismissed Rohit two times in T20Is. The latter averages 36.50.

Runs

Rohit smashes his third fifty against England

Rohit's 57 was laced with six fours and two sixes. He has raced to 4,222 runs at an average of 32.22. Rohit's strike rate reads 140.82. The star batter slammed his 32nd T20I fifty. He also owns five centuries. Rohit now owns 381 fours and 205 sixes. Versus England, Rohit has clobbered 467 runs from 16 matches at 35.92 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).

T20 WC

12th T20 World Cup fifty for Rohit

Rohit has become the second batter in ICC T20 World Cup history after Virat Kohli to surpass 1,200 runs. The former owns 1,211 runs at 35.61. Kohli owns 1,216 runs. Rohit hit his 12th fifty. In the 2024 T20 WC edition, he has smashed 248 runs at 41.33. He slammed his third fifty (SR: 155.97).

Information

T20 WC: Most fours and second batter with 50 sixes

Rohit has become the batter with most fours in ICC T20 World Cup history. He owns 113 fours, breaking the record held by Mahela Jayawardene (111). Rohit (50) also became the second player with 50-plus sixes after Chris Gayle (63).

Do you know?

Fifth Indian captain with this milestone

Rohit completed 5,000 runs as an India captain across formats. He became the fifth player to do so, joining the likes of Kohli (12,883), MS Dhoni (11,207), Mohammad Azharuddin (8,095) and Sourav Ganguly (7,643) in terms of 5,000-plus runs as captain of Team India.

Information

78th T20 fifty for the Hitman

Overall in T20 cricket, Rohit now owns 11,821 runs at 30.94. His strike rate is 134.74. The veteran Indian batter slammed his 78th T20 fifty. He also owns 8 hundreds. The dasher has smoked 525 sixes and 1,067 fours.