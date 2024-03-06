Next Article

England announce playing XI for 5th India Test: Details here

What's the story Mark Wood returned to England's playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India in Dharamsala, starting on March 7. Notably, Wood featured in the first and third Tests of the series in Hyderabad and Rajkot respectively but was rested for the fourth Test to manage his workload. Wood has replaced fellow pacer Ollie Robinson. Here are the details.

England's playing XI for the fifth Test

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.

Wood's numbers in Tests

Wood has played 33 Test matches for England, having claimed a total of 108 wickets at 30.41. Versus India, the fast bowler, has picked up nine wickets from three matches at 40.44. In the ongoing series, Wood managed figures worth 0/47 and 0/15 in Hyderabad. In his second appearance in Rajkot, he claimed 4/114 and 0/46.

Robinson misses out

Robinson, who made his first appearance of the series in Ranchi, suffered a back strain during England's first innings, with the bat. It prevented him from bowling in India's chase in the fourth innings. He bowled 13 overs in the first innings, clocking 0/54.

Bairstow set to make his 100th appearance

Jonny Bairstow will be making his 100th Test appearance as England face hosts India in Dharamsala for the fifth and final match, starting on March 7. Having played 99 matches coming into this match, Bairstow has clocked a total of 5,974 runs at an average of 36.42. He owns 12 tons and 26 fifties with the best score of 167*.

Anderson closes in on 700 scalps

Pacer James Anderson owns 698 scalps at 26.51 in the longest format for England. He is now two shy of 700 wickets. Notably, Anderson is in line to become just the third bowler in Test history to claim 700-plus wickets after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson could become the first pacer with 700 wickets. Only Stuart Broad (606) has 600-plus scalps.

