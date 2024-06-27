In brief Simplifying... In brief Rohit Sharma has joined the ranks of Indian cricket captains like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Sourav Ganguly by scoring over 5,000 runs as a captain.

Rohit Sharma completed 5,000 runs as an India captain across formats (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma becomes fifth Indian captain with this milestone: Details

What's the story Rohit Sharma has become the fifth captain of the Indian cricket team to register a special milestone. The senior batter completed 5,000 runs as an India captain across formats. He achieved the milestone in India's semi-final clash against England at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit got to the feat with his 24th run in the contest at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

Rohit has now joined the likes of Virat Kohli (12,883), MS Dhoni (11,207), Mohammad Azharuddin (8,095) and Sourva Ganguly (7,643) in terms of 5,000-plus runs as captain of Team India. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit currently owns 1,876* runs as captain in T20Is from 62 matches. In ODIs, Rohit has 2,047 runs at 55.32. In Test cricket, the veteran opener owns 1,090 runs at 41.92.

Rohit has slammed 11 centuries as captain of Team India across formats. He also owns 29 fifties. Notably, Rohit has smashed 100-plus sixes as captain in both T20Is and ODIs.