This achievement comes on the heels of Rohit's recent milestone of 600 international sixes, a record he shares with only Chris Gayle.

With a tally of 323 sixes in ODI cricket and 84 in Test cricket, Rohit continues to be a six-hitting powerhouse in the sport.

Rohit Sharma becomes first-ever batter with 200 T20I sixes

By Parth Dhall 08:37 pm Jun 24, 202408:37 pm

What's the story Indian captain Rohit Sharma has completed 200 sixes in T20 Internationals. The star opener reached this landmark in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter against Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Rohit came out all guns blazing after Australia invited India to bat. He took Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins to cleaners.

Record

Rohit enters record books

As mentioned, Rohit has become the first-ever batter to record 200 sixes in T20I cricket. Only one other batter has more than 150 maximums in the format. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Rohit with 173 T20I sixes. Among Indians, only Suryakumar Yadav (129) and Virat Kohli (121) has over 100 sixes in T20I cricket.

Sixes

Rohit has over 600 international sixes

Earlier this month, Rohit completed 600 sixes in international cricket. The 37-year-old got to this feat in his 52-run knock against Ireland in New York. Rohit became the first-ever player to smack 600 sixes across formats. Chris Gayle, who played his last international game in 2021, remains the only other player to have slammed over 500 maximums (553).

Tally

His tally of sixes across internationals

Rohit, who made his international debut in 2007, has been a six-hitting machine in each of the three formats. Besides hitting over 200 T20I sixes, Rohit owns 323 maximums in ODI cricket, the third-most after Shahid Afridi (351) and Gayle (331). Rohit is one of only two Indian cricketers with over 80 sixes (84) in Test cricket, the other being Virender Sehwag (91).