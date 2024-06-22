In brief Simplifying... In brief The T20 World Cup has seen some thrilling run chases, with teams reaching their targets with plenty of balls to spare.

West Indies entered the record books versus USA (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: Successful 100-plus run chases with most balls remaining

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:11 pm Jun 22, 2024

What's the story West Indies demolished co-hosts USA by nine wickets in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Chasing 129 in Barbados, the Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Shai Hope. Here we decode the successful chases in T20 WC history with the most balls to spare (100+ targets).

#5

Scotland vs Oman - 41 balls, 2024

Scotland took just 13.1 overs to chase down 151 against Oman in North Sound earlier in the tournament. George Munsey (41 off 20) and Brandon McMullen (61* off 31) powered Scotland's chase with a 65-run partnership. None of the Oman bowlers looked effective that day as the Scottish side crossed the line with 41 balls to spare. They won by seven wickets.

#4

Pakistan vs New Zealand - 41 balls, 2009

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul's 5/6 meant New Zealand were folded for 99 in the 2009 T20 WC game at The Oval. The Men in Green (100/4) batted well to cross the line in just 13.1 overs. While opener Shahzaib Hasan (35 off 28) fired at the top, Shahid Afridi's 18-ball 29* added the finishing touches. Pakistan prevailed with 41 balls remaining.

#3

England vs Australia - 50 balls, 2021

Australia were bowled out for a paltry 125 in the 2021 T20 WC game against England in Dubai. In reply, England openers Jason Roy (22 off 20) and Jos Buttler (71* off 32) added 66 runs to lay the foundation. The former continued to bat well as England (126/2) chased down the target with as many as 50 balls remaining.

#2

West Indies vs USA - 55 balls, 2024

The aforementioned WI-USA game takes the second spot on this list. Chasing 129, WI comfortably crossed the line with 55 balls to spare thanks to Hope (82* off 39). He dominated a 67-run stand with fellow opener Johnson Charles (15), which knocked the American team out of the contest. Heope was further involved in a 63*-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (27* off 12).

#1

Australia vs Sri Lanka - 58 balls, 2007

Stuart Clark's 4/20 helped Australia bundle Sri Lanka out for 101 in the 2007 T20 WC game in Cape Town. The Men in Yellow crossed the line with as many as 58 balls remaining as both openers returned unbeaten. While Matthew Hayden dominated the 102*-run stand with an unbeaten 58 off 38 balls, Adam Gilchrist (31* off 25) complimented him well.