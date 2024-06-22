In brief Simplifying... In brief In the history of T20 World Cup matches between England and South Africa, Rassie van der Dussen holds the highest individual score with a 60-ball 94* in 2021.

Joe Root follows with an 83 in 2016, while AB de Villiers and de Kock secured the third and fourth spots with scores of 69* and 65 respectively.

These performances were instrumental in their teams' victories, showcasing their batting prowess. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Quinton de Kock features on this list (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 World Cup: Highest individual scores in ENG-SA matches

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:20 pm Jun 22, 202402:20 pm

What's the story Quinton de Kock slammed a fluent 65-run knock from 38 balls against England in the Super 8 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in St Lucia. His efforts meant the Proteas side posted SA posted 163/6 while batting first and later defended the total. Here we decode the highest individual scores in T20 WC matches involving South Africa and England.

#4

Quinton de Kock - 65 in St Lucia, 2024

De Kock's recent heroics take the fourth spot on this list. He looked in control from the start, hitting Moeen Ali for a four and a six in the second over. Jofra Archer was welcomed with 21 runs as de Kock smacked two sixes and two fours. The star opener, who slammed four fours and as many sixes, was dismissed for a 38-ball 65.

#3

AB de Villiers - 69* in Chattogram, 2014

SA posted 196/5 against England in the 2014 Chattogram match. Stand-in skipper AB de Villiers stood out in that contest. He arrived following a 90-run opening stand between Hashim Amla and de Kock. He attacked bowlers from the outset as he registered a 23-ball fifty. De Villiers ended up scoring an unbeaten 28-ball 69* (9 fours, 3 sixes). SA eventually prevailed by three runs.

#2

Joe Root - 83 in Mumbai, 2016

The 2016 T20 WC encounter between England and South Africa saw records aplenty. Chasing 230 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, England batters put up a solid display. Joe Root, who batted at number four, was brilliant in particular as he put up a batting masterclass. His 44-ball 83 helped England (230/8) cross the line in 19.4 overs. Root smashed six fours and four sixes.

#1

Rassie van der Dussen - 94* in Sharjah, 2021

Rassie van der Dussen was instrumental to SA's triumph over England in the 2021 T20 WC game in Sharjah. Batting at number three, van der Dussen smashed a 60-ball 94* for SA. He hit five fours and six sixes at a strike rate of 156.67. His brilliance meant SA finished at 189/2 and later defended the total.