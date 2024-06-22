In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in an innings, hitting 11 against England in 2016.

Gayle also smashed 10 sixes against South Africa in 2007.

Nicholas Pooran and Hope also made their mark with 8 sixes against Afghanistan and USA respectively.

Nicholas Pooran and Hope also made their mark with 8 sixes against Afghanistan and USA respectively.

These powerful performances have made the tournament memorable.

Hope smoked eight sixes versus USA (Source: X/@ICC)

T20 WC: WI batters with most sixes in an innings

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:18 pm Jun 22, 202401:18 pm

What's the story West Indies beat USA by nine wickets in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados. Chasing 129, the Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Shai Hope. He smoked four boundaries and eight sixes. Here are the WI batters with the most sixes in a T20 WC innings.

#4

Shai Hope - 8 sixes versus USA, 2024

Hope attacked bowlers straightaway as none of the USA bowlers looked effective against him. The batter dominated a 67-run stand with fellow opener Johnson Charles (15). He was further involved in a 63*-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (27*). Hope, who scored an unbeaten 39-ball 82*, smoked four boundaries and eight sixes. Notably, he brought up his fifty off just 26 balls.

#3

Nicholas Pooran - 8 sixes versus Afghanistan, 2024

Pooran's thunderous knock against Afghanistan earlier in the tournament in St Lucia also makes it to this list. The southpaw, who arrived at number three, was involved in two half-century stands. He ended up scoring 98 off 53 balls as WI posted 218/5 and later won by 104 runs. Pooran's match-winning knock was laced with six fours and eight sixes.

#2

Chris Gayle: 10 sixes vs South Africa, 2007

Universe Boss Chris Gayle made the first-ever T20 World Cup encounter memorable with a blistering century. The left-handed dasher smashed a 57-ball 117, guiding WI to 205/6 in Johannesburg. He hammered 10 sixes and 7 fours in that innings. However, WI's joy was short-lived as South Africa chased the total in just 17.4 overs. Herschelle Gibbs smashed a 55-ball 90*.

#1

Chris Gayle: 11 sixes vs England, 2016

Gayle remains the only batter to have smacked 10 or more sixes in a T20 World Cup match. He slammed 11 maximums in his 48-ball 100* against England in the 2016 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (5 fours). England racked up 182/6 before WI chased it down in 18.1 overs. Gayle's unbeaten ton paved the way for the Caribbeans.