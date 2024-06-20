In brief Simplifying... In brief England's cricket star, Jos Buttler, has set a new T20I record, surpassing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan with 2,967 runs as a designated wicketkeeper.

Jos Buttler breaks this T20I record of Mohammad Rizwan: Details

What's the story Jos Buttler played a key role in helping England to beat the West Indies in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8, Group 2 clash at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Buttler hit 25 runs from 22 balls, adding a vital 67-run opening stand alongside Phil Salt. England beat West Indies by eight wickets, chasing 181.

Most runs as a designated wicketkeeper

As per ESPNcricinfo, 2,967 of Buttler's T20I runs have come as a designated wicketkeeper. Buttler averages 37.55 (SR: 146.30). This is now the best tally in terms of runs as designated wicketkeepers in T20Is. Buttler surpassed Pakistan cricket team's star batter Mohammad Rizwan, who owns 2,952 runs. No other batter has scored more than 2,500 runs as designated keepers.

Decoding the T20 stats of Buttler

Buttler's 25 took him to 3,141 runs from 121 matches (111 innings). He averages 35.29 and his strike rate reads 145.55. In 17 matches versus West Indies, Buttler owns 390 runs at 30. At the ICC T20 World Cup, the veteran England batter has clocked 890 runs at 40.45 (SR: 144.71). Overall in T20s, Buttler has amassed 11,719 runs at 34.87 (SR: 144.82).

7th fifty-plus stand alongside Salt

Salt and Buttler recorded their seventh 50-plus T20I partnership. They achieved the mark in 13 innings. As per Cricbuzz, it's the joint-most 50-plus partnerships for England in T20Is (any wicket). Buttler is a part of all these stands. Buttler and Jason Roy added seven 50-plus stands in 32 innings. Buttler and Dawid Malan also clocked this feat in 19 innings.

Summary of the match

Brandon King and Johnson Charles started well for WI before the former retired hurt. Nicholas Pooran walked in and made his presence felt alongside skipper Rovman Powell. Both players hit 36 each. Sherfane Rutherford did well at the death (28*). However, England did a reasonable job to keep WI below 190. In response, Salt's 87* was the match-winning moment for England.