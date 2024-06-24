In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's explosive batting led him to score the second-highest individual score by a captain, only surpassed by Chris Gayle's 98 in 2010.

Rohit's 92 off 41 balls also marked his 200th six in T20I cricket, making him the first player to achieve this feat.

His performance helped India reach a quick 100 in just 8.4 overs.

Rohit Sharma missed his sixth T20I century (Image source: X/@BCCI)

T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma records second-highest score as captain

By Parth Dhall 09:28 pm Jun 24, 202409:28 pm

What's the story Rohit Sharma hammered Australia with a record-breaking knock in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet. Rohit missed his century after smashing a star-studded Australian bowling attack in the first half. Rohit, who was chasing his sixth T20I ton, slammed a 41-ball 92. He broke a plethora of records in his blitz.

Knock

A counter-attacking knock from Rohit

Rohit came out all guns blazing after Australia invited India to bat. India lost Virat Kohli early as they were 6/1 after two overs. However, Rohit smashed Starc for 4 sixes and a four in the third over. The Indian skipper was unstoppable thereafter, and India reached 100 in 8.4 overs. Starc eventually dismissed Rohit for a 41-ball 92 (7 fours and 8 sixes).

Record

Rohit enters record books

As mentioned, Rohit now has the second-highest individual score by a captain in T20 World Cups. Universe Boss Chris Gayle earlier held the highest individual score by a captain in the tournament. He smashed a match-winning 98 against India in the 2010 edition. It is worth noting that no other player has scored 90+ runs in this regard.

Information

Second-highest score by an Indian

Rohit smashed the second-highest individual score for India in T20 World Cups. He is only behind Suresh Raina, who smashed a 60-ball 101 against South Africa in the 2010 edition at this very venue (Gros Islet).

Fifties

Joint third-fastest fifty for India in T20Is

Rohit raced to his fifty off just 19 balls, the joint third-fastest half-century for India in T20I cricket (balls faced). He shares this record with Gautam Gambhir, who slammed a 19-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2009 in Nagpur. KL Rahul and Suryakumar own 18-ball fifties, while Yuvraj Singh tops this list with a 12-ball half-century against England in Durban in 2007.

Sixes

200 sixes in T20I cricket

During the innings, Rohit completed 200 sixes in T20I cricket. He became the first-ever batter with this feat. Only one other batter has more than 150 maximums in the format. New Zealand's Martin Guptill follows Rohit with 173 T20I sixes. Among Indians, only Suryakumar (129) and Virat Kohli (121) has over 100 sixes in T20I cricket.

Records

Other notable records set by Rohit

Rohit recorded his highest score in T20 World Cups. His previous-highest score came in 2010 against the same opposition (79* vs Australia, Bridgetown). Rohit hammered 8 sixes, now the most by an Indian batter in a T20 World Cup innings. He surpassed Yuvraj, who slammed 7 sixes against England in Durban. Besides, Rohit also slammed the fastest fifty of T20 World Cup 2024.