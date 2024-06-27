ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Decoding Australia's campaign in stats
Australia bowed out of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in the Super 8s. After topping Group B with four wins from four matches, the Aussies fell short in the Super 8. Australia beat Bangladesh to start their Super 8 journey. However, successive defeats to Afghanistan and India ended their campaign. Here we decode stats of the Australian cricket team in T20 WC 2024.
Travis Head led the show with the bat
Australian opener Travis Head scored the most runs for his side in the tournament. The southpaw, who had a dream IPL 2024 campaign, amassed 255 runs from 7 matches at 42.50. He smashed two fifties with the best score of 76. Head hit the most fours (26) and most number of sixes (15). He owned a strike rate of 158.38.
Warner and Stoinis make an impact
From seven matches, David Warner hit 178 runs at 29.66. He hit two fifties and owned a strike rate of 139.06. Warner, who called time in his international career, finished with 984 T20 World Cup runs at 25.89 (50s: 8). Marcus Stoinis scored 169 runs at 42.25. He hit two fifties. His count of 10 sixes was the second-highest.
Zampa was the star performer with the ball
Adam Zampa had an exceptional time with the ball. The star leg-spinner managed to claim 13 scalps at 14.38. He took one four-wicket haul with the best of 4/12. Zampa owned the best economy rate of 6.67. Stoinis showed his all-round brilliance with the ball as well. He took 10 wickets at 15.10. Pat Cummins was the third-best bowler with nine scalps at 16.
Cummins claimed two successive hat-tricks
Cummins scripted history by becoming the first bowler to take back-to-back hat-tricks in T20I cricket. His hat-tricks came in the Super-8 stage against Bangladesh and Afghanistan respectively. He is the only bowler with two T20 World Cup hat-tricks. Besides Cummins, the likes of Brett Lee, Ashton Agar and Nathan Ellis are the other Australians with T20I hat-tricks.
Other key stats of Australia from the tournament
As per ESPNcricinfo, Stoinis conceded the most runs in an innings, giving away 56 runs for two wickets from four overs against India. Warner and Stoinis added 102 runs for the 4th wicket against Oman. It was Australia's best stand in the tournament. Australia's highest total was 201/7 versus England. Stoinis clocked the best batting strike rate of 164.07.