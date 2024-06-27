Euro 2024, round of 16: All you need to know
The teams have been finalized for the round of 16 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. The tournament in Germany now moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties. Spain were the best side in the group stage with a 100% record. Hosts Germany too made their presence felt with two wins and a draw. Here are all details of round of 16.
Here are the teams that qualified for R16
Group A: Germany and Switzerland Group B: Spain and Italy Group C: England and Denmark Group D: Austria and France Group E: Romania and Belgium Group F: Portugal and Turkey Best placed third-placed teams: Netherlands (Group D), Georgia (Group F), Slovakia (Group E), Slovenia (Group C).
Spain managed three successive clean sheets; Germany scored most goals
As mentioned, Spain were the only side with a 100% record. They claimed three wins (9 points). Spain were the only side to keep three successive clean sheets. Germany scored the most goals in the group stage (8). Austria were the next best side with 6 goals scored. Among the best third-placed sides, Netherlands and Georgia conceded the most goals (4 each).
Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures, dates and timings (IST)
Switzerland vs Italy: June 29, Saturday (9:30pm IST) Germany vs Denmark: June 30, Sunday (12:30am IST) England vs Slovakia: June 30, Sunday (9:30pm IST) Spain vs Georgia: July 1, Monday (12:30am IST) France vs Belgium: July 1, Monday (9:30pm IST) Portugal vs Slovenia: July 2, Tuesday (12:30am IST) Romania vs Netherlands: July 2 (9:30pm IST) Austria vs Turkey: July 3 (12:30am IST)
Germany have reached the knockouts for the fifth successive occasion
Switzerland and Italy will meet for the fifth time at a major tournament. Germany have reached the Euro knockout stages for the fifth successive occasion, losing their last two matches. England have won five of their six matches against Slovakia across all competitions (L1). Spain have been eliminated from R16 at major tournaments in each of the last three events.
Notable stats from the group stage
As per Opta, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze became the 9th player to score in all three group games at a single Euros tournament. Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili (3.58) was the goalkeeper with most goals prevented in Euro 2024 group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in his career.
Do you know?
England's matches at the 2024 Euros produced the fewest expected goals (2.26 for, 1.13 against). Austria finished top of their group in a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time since the 1978 World Cup.