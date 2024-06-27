In brief Simplifying... In brief The Euro 2024 has entered the round of 16 with teams like Germany, Spain, England, and France showing strong performances.

Spain maintained a 100% record with three clean sheets, while Germany scored the most goals in the group stage.

The upcoming matches include high-stakes face-offs like Switzerland vs Italy and France vs Belgium.

Georgia will face Spain in the round of 16 (Photo credit: X/@EURO2024)

Euro 2024, round of 16: All you need to know

What's the story The teams have been finalized for the round of 16 at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. The tournament in Germany now moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties. Spain were the best side in the group stage with a 100% record. Hosts Germany too made their presence felt with two wins and a draw. Here are all details of round of 16.

Teams

Here are the teams that qualified for R16

Group A: Germany and Switzerland Group B: Spain and Italy Group C: England and Denmark Group D: Austria and France Group E: Romania and Belgium Group F: Portugal and Turkey Best placed third-placed teams: Netherlands (Group D), Georgia (Group F), Slovakia (Group E), Slovenia (Group C).

Stats

Spain managed three successive clean sheets; Germany scored most goals

As mentioned, Spain were the only side with a 100% record. They claimed three wins (9 points). Spain were the only side to keep three successive clean sheets. Germany scored the most goals in the group stage (8). Austria were the next best side with 6 goals scored. Among the best third-placed sides, Netherlands and Georgia conceded the most goals (4 each).

Duels

Euro 2024: Round of 16 fixtures, dates and timings (IST)

Switzerland vs Italy: June 29, Saturday (9:30pm IST) Germany vs Denmark: June 30, Sunday (12:30am IST) England vs Slovakia: June 30, Sunday (9:30pm IST) Spain vs Georgia: July 1, Monday (12:30am IST) France vs Belgium: July 1, Monday (9:30pm IST) Portugal vs Slovenia: July 2, Tuesday (12:30am IST) Romania vs Netherlands: July 2 (9:30pm IST) Austria vs Turkey: July 3 (12:30am IST)

Opta stats

Germany have reached the knockouts for the fifth successive occasion

Switzerland and Italy will meet for the fifth time at a major tournament. Germany have reached the Euro knockout stages for the fifth successive occasion, losing their last two matches. England have won five of their six matches against Slovakia across all competitions (L1). Spain have been eliminated from R16 at major tournaments in each of the last three events.

Group stage

Notable stats from the group stage

As per Opta, Georgia's Georges Mikautadze became the 9th player to score in all three group games at a single Euros tournament. Georgia's Giorgi Mamardashvili (3.58) was the goalkeeper with most goals prevented in Euro 2024 group stage. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in the group stage of a major tournament for the first time in his career.

Information

Do you know?

England's matches at the 2024 Euros produced the fewest expected goals (2.26 for, 1.13 against). Austria finished top of their group in a major tournament (World Cup/Euros) for the first time since the 1978 World Cup.

R16