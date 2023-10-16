Barcelona's Gavi scripts this record for Spain: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 06:08 pm Oct 16, 2023

Gavi scored the solitary goal for Spain against Norway (Photo credit: X/@SEFutbol)

Spain booked their place in the 2024 Euros with a 1-0 win over Norway in the European Qualifiers on Sunday. Barcelona midfielder Gavi scored the solitary goal in the first half to help La Roja win the match. Spain along with Scotland have qualified for the continental event in Germany from Group A of the qualifiers. This was Gavi's fifth goal for Spain.

Youngest Spanish player to score five goals for Spain

As mentioned, this was Gavi's fifth goal for La Roja in all competitions. As per Opta, the Barcelona midfielder became the youngest footballer to reach five goals for the Spanish national team since at least September 2006 (19 years and 71 days). Gavi reached five goals for Spain in his 25th appearance. Notably, this was his second international goal in 2023.

A look at his career stats

Gavi started his footballing journey at Real Betis Youth Academy before he joined Barcelona's La Masia in 2015. He made a lot of progress playing in Barcelona's youth setups. Gavi featured for the Barca U-16 team in 2019 and in one year he was so impressive that he got promoted to Barcelona's U-20 side. In July 2021, the youngster moved to the senior team.

A look at his stats for Barcelona

Gavi has featured in 107 matches for Barcelona, scoring seven goals. He has played 79 La Liga matches and netted five goals. The young midfielder has appeared in three Supercopa games and scored a solitary goal. While returning goalless in six Copa del Rey matches. He has returned with a goal in 13 UEFA Champions League matches while playing six Europa League games.

Breaking down Gavi's 2023-24 La Liga season in numbers

Gavi has played nine matches in the 2023-24 La Liga season, having netted a single goal. He has created nine chances while providing an assist. As per Opta, Gavi has five shots (excluding blocks) and three have been on target. He has completed 397 out of 427 attempted passes at a passing accuracy of 92.97%. He won 49 ground duels and made 25 tackles.

Gavi made his debut for Spain in 2021

Gavi made his Spain senior team debut against Italy in the UEFA Nations League semifinals in 2021. He scored his first international goal for La Roja in 2022 in the Nations League match against the Czech Republic. He featured in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and started in all four games in Qatar under the tutelage of Luis Enrique.

A look at his stats for Spain

Gavi has featured in 10 UEFA Nations League matches, scoring a solitary goal. Whereas, he has played six matches in the Euro qualifiers, netting twice. He has also returned with a goal in four 2022 FIFA World Cup matches. The midfielder has also netted a goal in his three international friendly clashes while also featuring in two FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Gavi has scripted these records for Spain

When he made his debut for Spain, he became the youngest to play for La Roja. Also when Gavi scored against the Czech Republic, he became Spain's youngest-ever goal-scorer. However, both records were broken by Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, who scored against Italy aged 16 years and 57 days. Gavi is the third-youngest goal-scorer at the FIFA World Cup behind Pele and Manuel Rosas.