South Africa has finally broken their ICC World Cup semi-finals jinx by qualifying for their first-ever final.

Previously, they had lost seven semi-finals in both ODI and T20 World Cups.

Aiden Markram, the first South African captain to lead the team to the finals, also holds the distinction of leading a team to the finals of both the Under-19 World Cup and senior men's T20 World Cup.

South Africa beat Afghanistan to reach the 2024 T20 World Cup final (Image source: X/@ICC)

Decoding South Africa's record in ICC World Cup semi-finals

By Parth Dhall 06:23 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story South Africa reached their maiden final in ICC World Cups after thrashing Afghanistan in Tarouba. The Proteas tamed Afghanistan after bowling them out for 56 in the first T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final. With this win, South Africa have finally removed the 'chokers' tag. They will face either India or England in the summit clash. Have a look at their record in WC semi-finals.

Deadlock

SA break the deadlock

South Africa, who are known to choke in the semi-finals, have finally broken the deadlock. They have qualified for their first-ever final in ICC World Cups (ODI or T20I). Before this match, SA lost seven semi-finals, seven in the 50-over World Cups and two in T20 WCs. The Proteas now eye their first-ever ICC World Cup trophy.

ODI WC

Five defeats in ODI WC semi-finals

SA reached the semi-finals on their ODI World Cup debut (1992). England defeated the Proteas to reach the finals. The 1999 WC semi-final against Australia hurt SA the most. It ended in a tie as both sides perished for 213. However, Australia advanced as they finished higher in Super 6s. SA also lost the semis in 2007 (Australia), 2015 (New Zealand), and 2023 (Australia).

Information

Two losses in T20 WC semi-finals

Before winning their maiden ICC World Cup semi-final, South Africa lost two of these in T20 World Cups. Pakistan beat the Proteas in the 2009 edition, while the MS Dhoni-led Team India prevailed in 2014.

Markram

A massive feat for Markram

Aiden Markram has become the first South African captain to propel the side to the ICC WC finals. Notably, Markram is also the first-ever captain to lead a side to the finals of Under-19 World Cup and senior men's T20 World Cup. Notably, the Markram-led SA defeated Pakistan in the final to win the 2014 Under-19 ODI World Cup.