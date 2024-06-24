In brief Simplifying... In brief South Africa's cricket team has achieved two seven-game winning streaks in T20 Internationals, first in 2009 and then in 2021.

The 2021 streak began with a victory over the West Indies and included clean sweeps against Ireland and Sri Lanka, ending with a loss to Australia.

Notably, South Africa became the first team to win seven matches in a single T20 World Cup edition, surpassing previous records held by Sri Lanka and Australia. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

SA have won seven successive games in T20 WC 2024 (Source: X/@ICC)

Decoding South Africa's longest winning streaks in T20Is

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:18 pm Jun 24, 202402:18 pm

What's the story South Africa defeated West Indies in their final Super 8 game of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup to qualify for the semi-finals. It was a low-scoring affair as SA accomplished the revised 123-run target (124/7) with five balls to spare. This was SA's seventh successive win in this event. Here we decode South Africa's longest winning streaks in T20Is.

#1

7 in 2024

SA have so far won their all seven games in the ongoing tourney. They defeated the likes of Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Nepal to finish atop the Group D standings. Interestingly, none of these wins were really convincing. Nevertheless, SA continued their unbeaten run in the Super 8 stage as they defeated USA, England, and WI to qualify for the semis.

#2

7 in 2009

SA whitewashed Australia in a two-T20I series at home in March 2009. This marked the start of SA's another seven-game winning streak. The team then went on to win five back-to-back games in that year's T20 WC. They defeated Scotland, New Zealand, hosts England, WI, and India to enter the semi-finals unbeaten. Pakistan ended the streak by beating SA in the knock-out game.

#1

7 in 2021

SA recorded seven back-to-back T20I wins in 2021 as well. This streak started with SA's win over WI in the fifth and final T20I in June. The Proteas side then recorded back-to-back 3-0 clean sweeps against Ireland (away) and Sri Lanka (away). Their winning run ended with the loss against Australia in that year's T20 WC. It was SA's opener in that tourney.

Information

Most wins in a T20 WC edition

With the win against WI, SA became the first team to win seven matches in a T20 WC edition. They went past Sri Lanka (6 in 2009) and Australia (6 in 2010 and 6 in 2021) in this regard.