Decoding South Africa's longest winning streaks in T20Is
South Africa defeated West Indies in their final Super 8 game of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup to qualify for the semi-finals. It was a low-scoring affair as SA accomplished the revised 123-run target (124/7) with five balls to spare. This was SA's seventh successive win in this event. Here we decode South Africa's longest winning streaks in T20Is.
7 in 2024
SA have so far won their all seven games in the ongoing tourney. They defeated the likes of Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Nepal to finish atop the Group D standings. Interestingly, none of these wins were really convincing. Nevertheless, SA continued their unbeaten run in the Super 8 stage as they defeated USA, England, and WI to qualify for the semis.
7 in 2009
SA whitewashed Australia in a two-T20I series at home in March 2009. This marked the start of SA's another seven-game winning streak. The team then went on to win five back-to-back games in that year's T20 WC. They defeated Scotland, New Zealand, hosts England, WI, and India to enter the semi-finals unbeaten. Pakistan ended the streak by beating SA in the knock-out game.
7 in 2021
SA recorded seven back-to-back T20I wins in 2021 as well. This streak started with SA's win over WI in the fifth and final T20I in June. The Proteas side then recorded back-to-back 3-0 clean sweeps against Ireland (away) and Sri Lanka (away). Their winning run ended with the loss against Australia in that year's T20 WC. It was SA's opener in that tourney.
Most wins in a T20 WC edition
With the win against WI, SA became the first team to win seven matches in a T20 WC edition. They went past Sri Lanka (6 in 2009) and Australia (6 in 2010 and 6 in 2021) in this regard.