In brief Simplifying... In brief Andre Russell has become the West Indies' top wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, surpassing Dwayne Bravo with 29 wickets.

In the 2024 event, he claimed 11 wickets, equalling the record set by Samuel Badree in 2014, and only behind Alzarri Joseph's 13 wickets.

Russell, who also has 236 T20 WC runs, joins an elite group of all-rounders with over 200 runs and 25 wickets, and is one of the few to achieve a 200-plus strike rate in a semi-final game. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Russell is WI's leading wicket-taker in T20 WCs (Source: X/@ICC)

Andre Russell boasts these feats in T20 World Cup

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:11 pm Jun 24, 202401:11 pm

What's the story Andre Russell on June 24 became West Indies's highest wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup history. The all-rounder attained the milestone with his first wicket in WI's final Super 8 clash against South Africa in the ongoing 2024 edition in St Lucia. Russell claimed 2/19 in his four overs though WI lost by three wickets. Here we decode Russell's feats in T20 WC.

#1

Highest wicket-taker for West Indies

Russell broke the tie with Dwayne Bravo (27) to become WI's leading wicket-taker in T20 WCs. The veteran all-rounder has now raced to 29 scalps across as many T20 WC matches (ER: 8.21). His best figures read 3/31. Russell finished the ongoing edition with 11 scalps at a brilliant economy of 6.99. This was his most fruitful T20 WC campaign in terms of wickets.

#2

Second-most wickets for WI in T20 WC edition

As mentioned, Russell claimed 11 wickets in the 2024 event. These are now the joint-second-most wickets by a WI bowler in a single T20 WC edition. He equaled former leg-spinner Samuel Badree in this regard, who took 11 wickets in the 2014 competition. Russell is only behind Alzarri Joseph, who took 13 wickets in the ongoing event.

#3

One of the four all-rounders with this double

Russell also owns 236 T20 WC runs from 24 innings at 16.85. His strike rate is 147.50 as his highest score reads 43*. Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (853 runs, 50 wickets), Pakistan's Shahid Afridi (546 runs, 39 wickets), and WI's Bravo (530 runs, 27 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the T20 WC double to 200 runs and 25 wickets.

#4

200-plus strike rate in semi-final game

Russell slammed an unbeaten 43(20) as WI accomplished the 193-run target against India in the 2016 semi-final in Mumbai. His strike rate in that game was 215. Michael Hussey, Matthew Wade, Yuvraj Singh, and George Bailey are the only other batters to score 40 or more runs in a semi-final or final match of the T20 WC while striking at 200-plus.