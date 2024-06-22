In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup, Shai Hope delivered a career-best performance with an unbeaten 82 runs against the USA, hitting four boundaries and eight sixes.

T20 WC, Shai Hope slams career-best 82* versus USA: Stats

What's the story West Indies demolished co-hosts USA by nine wickets in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados. While the American team was folded for just 128 while batting first, the Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Shai Hope. Here we decode his T20I stats.

Hope powers WI chase

The game marked Hope's second T20 WC appearance as he replaced the injured Brandon King in the XI. He attacked bowlers straightaway as none of the WI bowlers looked effective against him. The batter dominated a 67-run stand with fellow opener Johnson Charles (15), which knocked USA out of the contest. He was further involved in a 63*-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (27*).

Career-best score for Hope

Hope, who scored an unbeaten 39-ball 82*, smoked four boundaries and eight sixes. This was his third T20I fifty and also his career-best score as he has raced to 616 runs from 30 games at a strike rate of 133.33. He has tallied 268 runs at home at 24.36. Overall, he has completed 2,664 T20 runs as he averages 26.64 (50s: 11, 100s: 1).

Hope also scripts these records

Hope hit the third-joint-most sixes by a batter in a T20 WC innings (8). Alongside Pooran, the opener added 63* runs at a run rate of 16.43. This is the second-highest run rate for a 50-plus partnership for WI in T20Is As per Cricbuzz, they are only behind Andre Fletcher and Brandon King, who added 58 runs at 17.40 against New Zealand in 2020.

How did the game pan out?

USA lost Steven Taylor (2) early before Andries Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) added 48 runs. However, the team then lost wickets at regular intervals as they were folded for 128 in 19.5 overs. The Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Hope. WI hence won by nine wickets.