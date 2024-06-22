In brief Simplifying... In brief In the T20 World Cup 2024, Chase and Russell led the West Indies to a victory over the USA with their impressive bowling.

WI won the game by nine wickets (Source: X/@windiescricket)

T20 WC 2024: Chase, Russell rattle USA with three-wicket hauls

09:21 am Jun 22, 2024

What's the story The likes of Roston Chase and Andre Russell claimed three-wicket hauls as West Indies restricted USA to 128/10 in the Super 8 Match 46 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. While Chase was sensational in the middle overs, Russell struck with the new ball before taking two wickets toward the end. Here we decode their stats.

Chase, Russell rattle USA

Russell dismissed Steven Taylor in the second over. Meanwhile, Chase got the better of Aaron Jones in the ninth over. The 14th over saw Chase send back Corey Anderson and Harmeet Singh off successive deliveries. Russell was brilliant toward the end as he dismissed Shadley van Schalkwyk in the 18th over. Last man Saurabh Netravalkar fell to him in the final over.

Career-best figures for Chase

Chase returned with his career-best T20I figures worth 3/19 in four overs. He has now raced to 15 wickets across 18 T20Is at an economy of 6.33. The off-spinner has completed four T20 WC wickets. While six of his scalps have come at home, the spinner has raced to 56 scalps in the 20-over format.

Russell joins Bravo

Russell claimed 3/31 in 3.5 overs, his best T20 WC figures. He has now become WI's joint-leading wicket-taker in T20 WC history with 27 scalps at an economy of 8.41. The all-rounder matched Dwayne Bravo's tally. Russell has overall claimed 58 T20I scalps (ER: 9.32). While the 36-year-old has nine wickets in the ongoing edition, he overall owns 458 T20 wickets.

How did the game pan out?

USA lost Steven Taylor (2) early before Andries Gous (29) and Nitish Kumar (20) added 48 runs. However, the team then lost wickets at regular intervals as they were folded for 128 in 19.5 overs. The Men in Maroon crossed the line in just 10.5 overs thanks to a sensational 82* from Shai Hope. WI hence won by nine wickets.